Boiling Springs tied its 5A upper state finals series elimination game with Hanna in the bottom of the seventh and won it in the eighth on an RBI hit by Hudson Wilson in downing the Yellow Jackets 2-1 in eight innings Monday night. The Bulldogs advance to play Blythewood on the road Wednesday, needing two victories to advance to the 5A state finals.

Christ Church scored four runs in the top of the seventh (a would-be fifth run was waved-off due to excessive celebration by the Cavaliers’ dugout, which entered the field of play) and held on for a 4-3 win over arch-rival St. Joe’s in a 1A elimination game. The Cavaliers now face Southside Christian Wednesday for the 1A upper state crown.

Monday Baseball