Riverside’s Keegan Pace had a hat trick in the Warriors’ 5-2 4A upper state final win over rival Eastside Monday night.

Riverside advances to play James Island Saturday at Irmo High School. The Warriors seek a 15th state crown all-time and look for a third straight championship, having won the past two years as a 5A school.

Daniel’s 4-0 shutout of Wren earns a Lions a trip to the 3A state championship match against Beaufort. The Lions seek a second straight crown.

Christ Church will seek a third consecutive state championship and 15th overall when it meets rival St. Joe’s Saturday morning. The Cavaliers dominated Dixie, 7-0 in a 1A state semifinal game while St. Joe’s disposed of rival Southside Christian, 3-0.

