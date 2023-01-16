BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Comenius 103, Walnut Grove Christian 101

Conway 59, Ashley Ridge 30

Evans, Ga. 61, South Aiken 55

Gray Collegiate Academy 73, Wilson 46

Greenville 82, Mauldin 74

Greenville Hurricanes 77, Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 53

Irmo 59, Thomas Sumter Academy 47

Lake Pointe Academy 72, Lee Park Prep, N.C. 64

Lancaster 57, Spring Valley 54

New Hampstead, Ga. 61, Midland Valley 48

Northside Christian 70, Providence Christian 64

T.W. Josey, Ga. 55, Fox Creek 45

Travelers Rest 85, Chapman 42

W.J. Keenan 68, Ridge View 58

West Florence 47, A.C. Flora 46

Westwood 69, Cardinal Newman 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 54, Lake Pointe Academy 44

Lowcountry Leadership 76, Ridge Christian Academy 9

St. Gertrude, Va. 62, Ridge View 51

Travelers Rest 45, Chapman 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

