Byrnes and Summerville were scoreless into the fifth inning when the Green Wave’s Katie Gulliam delivered an RBI single against Rebels pitcher Sierra Maness and it held up for a 1-0 victory as Summerville took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three 5A state championship series.

The Rebels, who are trying to win a fourth state championship within the past 10 seasons, need to win at home Wednesday evening to extend the series.

Crescent scored a run in the top of the first on a throwing error but Aynor responded with three in the home first en route to a 7-1 victory to open the 3A state championship series.

The Tigers, seeking the program’s 20th state title all-time but first in 3A, face a must-win home game as well on Wednesday.