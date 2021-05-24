Monday’s high school playoffs

A nine-run sixth inning propelled Hillcrest to a 12-2 victory at Dorman Monday night (a game shortened to six inning due to the run rule) as the Rams took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three 5A upper state championship series.
Monday’s high school playoff scores:
Baseball
5A Upper State Finals
Hillcrest 12, Dorman 2 F/6
3A Upper State Finals
West-Oak 6, Powdersville 3
1A Upper State Finals
SCS 11, Whitmire 1
Softball
5A Upper State Finals
Byrnes 3, Fort Mill 2 (F/10)
3A Upper State Finals
Union Co. 4, Seneca 3
2A Upper State Finals
Legion Collegiate 8, Chesnee 7
1A Upper State Finals
Dixie 9, High Point 2