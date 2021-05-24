Monday’s high school playoffs

A nine-run sixth inning propelled Hillcrest to a 12-2 victory at Dorman Monday night (a game shortened to six inning due to the run rule) as the Rams took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three 5A upper state championship series.

Monday’s high school playoff scores:

Baseball

5A Upper State Finals

Hillcrest 12, Dorman 2 F/6

3A Upper State Finals

West-Oak 6, Powdersville 3

1A Upper State Finals

SCS 11, Whitmire 1

Softball

5A Upper State Finals

Byrnes 3, Fort Mill 2 (F/10)

3A Upper State Finals

Union Co. 4, Seneca 3

2A Upper State Finals

Legion Collegiate 8, Chesnee 7

1A Upper State Finals

Dixie 9, High Point 2

