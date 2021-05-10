Monday’s high school soccer

The Christ Church boys will play for another state championship as they knocked-off Gray Collegiate, 1-0, Monday night for the 2A upper state championship.

They’ll face Legion Collegiate Thursday at 7:30pm at Irmo for the state championship.

Mann’s girls advanced to the 5A state championship with a 1-0 win over Nation Ford. The Patriots face Wando Friday.

Catawba Ridge picked-up the winning goal with 2:22 remaining in the fourth overtime as Emma Sexton scored to defeat Eastside, 1-0, for the 4A upper state title.

Daniel’s Lauren Watrous scored the winning goal in the Lions’ 2-1 win at Powdersville for the 3A upper state championship, the first for the Lions girls team.

The Lions meet Oceanside Collegiate Saturday morning in Irmo.

The Southside Christian and St. Joseph’s girls will play for the 2A state championship Thursday afternoon at Irmo.

SCS won at CCES, 2-0, and St. Joe’s shutout visiting Philip Simmons, 4-0