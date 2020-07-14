WATCH LIVE: ‘Move football to spring’ among proposals SCHSL will discuss during meeting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A proposal to move football to the spring in the upcoming school year will be among those heard at Wednesday morning’s South Carolina High School League’s Executive Committee meeting.

Lexington School District One will make a proposal to shift athletic seasons as a result of the pandemic’s impact.

The State newspaper in Columbia received a copy of that proposal:

▪ Fall Sports (Sept. 21-Nov. 17): Girls tennis, baseball, softball, girls lacrosse, girls golf, and boys/girls swimming and cross country. Golf and swimming would be from Sept. 7-Oct. 30. Girls tennis would have 12 regular-season matches. Baseball and softball would have 16 regular-season games. Girls lacrosse would have 12 games, girls golf eight matches and four meets for swimming. There would be five meets for cross country. ▪ Winter Sports (Nov. 23-Jan. 29): Girls and boys basketball and spirit cheer. The boys and girls basketball seasons would each have 16 regular-season games. ▪ Spring Sports I (Jan. 25-April 2): Football, volleyball, competitive cheer. Football would play six regular-season games, volleyball 12 matches and four competitions for competitive cheer. ▪ Spring Sports II (March 22-May 28): Boys/girls soccer, boys tennis, wrestling, track, boys lacrosse track and boys golf. Soccer and tennis would each have 12 matches, wrestling eight matches, five track meets, 12 lacrosse games and eight golf matches.

The district includes Lexington High School, White Knoll High School, and River Bluff High School.

One area athletic director told 7 Sports Tuesday afternoon that it’s his sense that schools in lower classifications do not favor shifting athletic seasons.

The SCHSL staff will also offer a proposal. It was not clear Tuesday afternoon what that entails.

Greenville County School Superintendent Burke Royster will propose the suspension of in-person workouts, which his district halted on June 25. Other area districts have done the same and since resumed, or continued without interruption.

Per SCHSL guidelines, the phased workout plan remains in its first phase, which essentially limits teams to conditioning drills and no sharing of a ball.