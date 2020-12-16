National Signing Day: December, 2020

(WSPA) – Dozens of athletes in the Upstate signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

Wednesday, December 16 was early national signing day for high school football players with several area athletes signing on to Division-I programs.

Football Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLPositionCOLLEGE
Cruz TempleAbbevilleLBEastern Carolina
Camden GrayChapmanLBWofford
Chance BlackDormanRBVirginia Tech
Ty IngramGaffneyDLGeorgia
Jaydon CollinsGreerOLWake Forest
Marcellas DialWoodruffDBSouth Carolina
Dee Rice-WilliamsDormanDBFordham University

In addition, there were many other college signings with a wide variety of sports being represented in the Upstate. A list of those can be found below as well as reaction from some of the T.L. Hanna signees.

Upstate Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLSPORTCOLLEGE
Brantley ChipleyDormanVolleyballAnderson University
Regan HudsonGaffneyVolleyballLimestone University
Daisy BelueGaffneyVolleyballLimestone University
Megan VickeryT.L. HannaVolleyballGeorgia Southern University
Rylee MoorheadT.L. HannaVolleyballPresbyterian College
Bella EastonT.L. HannaVolleyballWilliam and Mary University
Kate CurtisT.L. HannaVolleyballAuburn University
Luke JohnsonT.L. HannaBaseballLander University
Brian BooneT.L. HannaBaseballWingate University
Alexis GloverT.L. HannaBasketballlConverse College
James LovernT.L. HannaBasketballPresbyterian College
Ashlen ChapmanT.L. Hanna TennisNorth Greenville University

