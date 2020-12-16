National Signing Day: December, 2020

(WSPA) – Dozens of athletes in the Upstate signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

Wednesday, December 16 was early national signing day for high school football players with several area athletes signing on to Division-I programs.

Football Signings

NAME HIGH SCHOOL Position COLLEGE Cruz Temple Abbeville LB Eastern Carolina Camden Gray Chapman LB Wofford Chance Black Dorman RB Virginia Tech Ty Ingram Gaffney DL Georgia Jaydon Collins Greer OL Wake Forest Marcellas Dial Woodruff DB South Carolina Dee Rice-Williams Dorman DB Fordham University

In addition, there were many other college signings with a wide variety of sports being represented in the Upstate. A list of those can be found below as well as reaction from some of the T.L. Hanna signees.

Upstate Signings