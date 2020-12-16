National Signing Day: December, 2020

(WSPA) – Dozens of athletes in the Upstate signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.
Wednesday, December 16 was early national signing day for high school football players with several area athletes signing on to Division-I programs.
Football Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Position
|COLLEGE
|Cruz Temple
|Abbeville
|LB
|Eastern Carolina
|Camden Gray
|Chapman
|LB
|Wofford
|Chance Black
|Dorman
|RB
|Virginia Tech
|Ty Ingram
|Gaffney
|DL
|Georgia
|Jaydon Collins
|Greer
|OL
|Wake Forest
|Marcellas Dial
|Woodruff
|DB
|South Carolina
|Dee Rice-Williams
|Dorman
|DB
|Fordham University
In addition, there were many other college signings with a wide variety of sports being represented in the Upstate. A list of those can be found below as well as reaction from some of the T.L. Hanna signees.
Upstate Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|SPORT
|COLLEGE
|Brantley Chipley
|Dorman
|Volleyball
|Anderson University
|Regan Hudson
|Gaffney
|Volleyball
|Limestone University
|Daisy Belue
|Gaffney
|Volleyball
|Limestone University
|Megan Vickery
|T.L. Hanna
|Volleyball
|Georgia Southern University
|Rylee Moorhead
|T.L. Hanna
|Volleyball
|Presbyterian College
|Bella Easton
|T.L. Hanna
|Volleyball
|William and Mary University
|Kate Curtis
|T.L. Hanna
|Volleyball
|Auburn University
|Luke Johnson
|T.L. Hanna
|Baseball
|Lander University
|Brian Boone
|T.L. Hanna
|Baseball
|Wingate University
|Alexis Glover
|T.L. Hanna
|Basketballl
|Converse College
|James Lovern
|T.L. Hanna
|Basketball
|Presbyterian College
|Ashlen Chapman
|T.L. Hanna
|Tennis
|North Greenville University