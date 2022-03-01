GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Travelers Rest High School has hired Dr. Michael Lancaster as varsity head football coach.

Lancaster has been the assistant head coach at Dorman High School in Spartanburg County for 7 years and has also served as Dorman’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Lancaster has been a part of 3 State Championship teams, two with Dorman and one with Daniel. In his coaching career he has also won 11 Region Championships, and had 7 State Finals appearances.

“We are excited about bringing Coach Michael Lancaster in to lead our Football program. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our football program. His passion for leading young men on the field and in the classroom is contagious. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their new head coach,” Travelers Rest High School Athletic Director Erin Keen said in a release on Lancaster’s hiring.