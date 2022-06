Former Presbyterian College and current Spartanburg Day head coach Gregg Nibert has held his annual team camp, the Camp Of Champs, this week at the Upward Star Center in Spartanburg.

Roughly 100 teams from the Carolinas and Georgia take part in the event which includes teams boarding at USC Upstate.

The event has a history of talented players coming through like former NBA stars Kevin Garnett (Mauldin HS) and Ray Allen (Hillcrest-Dalzell HS).