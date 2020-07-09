The 7 Sports Team is counting down the 10 best high school football programs in the area during 7 Sports Director Pete Yanity’s 30 seasons covering high school football on Channel 7. State titles, overall wins, and dominant eras were taken into account when compiling the list of Pete’s Top 10.

#3 Spartanburg

Since 1990…

State Titles: 1991, 1994, 1995, 1996, 2001, 2014 Playoff Appearances: 28 Semifinal appearances: 11

Program Breakdown

Spartanburg is the only team in 4A, regardless of division, to secure four state championships in the 1990s. They’re actually the only program to have more than two titles during the decade (Big 16 or 4A Division II), with Gaffney, Union, and Berkeley (from the low country) all tying for two apiece.

With Doc Davis at the helm, the Vikings won five Big 16 state titles between 1991 and 2001, including three in a row from ‘94 to ‘96. During that span, they averaged 12 wins per season and won 37 straight from the start of the 1994 campaign into 1997. And Davis is tied for third in state history with five state championships. It took over a decade for Spartanburg to return to the big stage, when they again brought home the hardware in 2014 with head coach Chris Miller.

While there was a thirteen-year gap between titles, Spartanburg has only missed the playoffs twice since 1990, and they’ve routinely been contenders given their eleven appearances in the upper state final or semifinal round.

The Doc Davis Era (1990-2007)

Julian Davis, most commonly known as Doc, was named the new head coach of the Spartanburg program in 1990 after six seasons leading the Chapman program, where he compiled a 25-2 record in his final two seasons.

“Spartanburg is the only job I would’ve left Chapman for,” said Davis. “I knew Spartanburg was a special place.”

He joined a Vikings program that had secured four state runners-up, but had never become champions (though their 1932 team was declared a champion in a poll). But Spartanburg had some allure, and with the right coach they were in position to finally get over that hump.

“When he came there he brought a lot of discipline,” said running back Stephen Davis, who was a rising star as a junior in 1990.

In his first season with the team, Doc Davis led the Vikings to a 7-4 regular season record. Although they were ousted in the first round of the playoffs, they had enough talent returning to inspire confidence going into 1991.

The 1990s (Four State Championships)

1991 State Championship Run

In 1991, with Stephen Davis now a senior standout, the Vikings cruised through the regular season, and were seemingly unstoppable.

“We played with a chip on our shoulders that year, because we felt we had the ability to play for a state championship,” said Davis.

The offense paved the way, and between the ‘90 and ‘91 seasons, Davis, who was also a track star, put up 3,984 yards rushing and 56 touchdowns. The group was in its second year in Doc Davis’ system, and most of the upperclassmen were in their third or fourth year playing together as a unit. Stephen Davis said that familiarity contributed to the team’s success, especially when it came to the scoreboard.

“We called ourselves ‘HPO’,” said Davis. “High-powered offense.”

“We had a lot of balance on that team,” said Doc Davis. “That’s what helped Steve [Davis] be successful, that’s what helped our passing game be successful.”

What set the tone for the season was the opener against rival Gaffney. Late in the fourth quarter, in a tie game, coach Davis called for a kneel down to head into overtime. But the offense had a different idea.

“The guys in the huddle said ‘we’re not going to kneel. If you can take this to the house, take it to the house’,” Stephen Davis recalled. “And we ran a draw play and I ran a touchdown, like 67 yards. And from that moment I said ‘we’ve got something here. We’ve got some guys on this team that are going to lay it on the line and do what it takes to win’.”

While HPO went to work, the defense was finding its groove. In a mid-season contest against Northwestern, though, their resilience was tested. A one-point loss to the Region 2-4A rival became the catalyst for improvement the rest of the way.

“That was probably the biggest game that year,” said Stephen Davis. “Earlier in the year the defense wasn’t playing that well and we were putting up a lot of points. But after that Northwestern game the defense as a whole got better.”

“We stopped playing not to lose on defense, we started playing to win,” Coach Davis added.

In perhaps the most competitive conference in the country, which included Gaffney, Northwestern, Rock Hill, Boiling Springs, Dorman, Chester, and Union, Spartanburg reached 10 regular season wins, and was host to Dorman in the postseason opener.

The Vikings defeated Dale Evans’ Cavaliers, 35-14, and scorched Orangeburg Wilkinson, 40-7, the following week.

In the upper state final, Spartanburg was home to Gaffney, in what was their third matchup of the season, with the Vikings holding a 2-0 record against the Indians. It was more of the same in the semi-final. The Vikings’ defense held Gaffney to just six points as Spartanburg won, 37-6.

They took on Sumter in the Big 16 Championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

While Spartanburg was expecting to take a lead into the break, it was knotted at 7-7 going into halftime. Both offenses were struggling to gain traction. But that all changed at the start of the third quarter.

“We came out and we just dominated in all phases of the game,” said Stephen Davis. “Everybody was clicking.”

It didn’t take long for Spartanburg to grab hold of the momentum. On the second play of the third period, they ran a draw to Davis, who started right and cut back left for a big touchdown run to take the lead.

“It was more of me trusting the guys in front of me to make sure they get their blocks, and that’s what I did,” said Davis.

“At that point and time we said ‘we got this’,” Doc Davis recalled. “I think that first drive of the second half was probably the difference in the game.”

From there the Vikings never surrendered the lead. And although Sumter closed the gap, Spartanburg held on to win it, 28-18. The 1991 Vikings became the program’s first to secure a state championship on the field.

“It was real special, because we were the first ones to do it,” Stephen Davis said. “We did it for

those guys that had an opportunity to play in the state championship but didn’t win it. That feeling to be able to say you’re a state champion, it’s great.”

As the team continued celebrations on the field, coach Davis found himself alone in the locker room with the trophy. It was a moment of peaceful reflection.

“I just sat there for like 2-3 minutes with the trophy thinking ‘this has been a great thing. We did this’,” Davis recalls. “It didn’t make it easier to win state championships, but it made it possible and the kids realized it can be done.”

Stephen Davis was named Mr. Football, and the USA Today Offensive High School Football Player of the Year following the ’91 season. He went on to become Auburn’s all-time leading rusher, and played eleven successful seasons in the NFL.

In the 1992 season, the Vikings seemed poised for a repeat, going 10-1 once again ahead of the playoffs, but fell to Northwestern, 28-12 in the state quarterfinals.

The blueprint, however, was there for the team to carry on a legacy.

“Everybody that goes to Spartanburg High School to play football, they understand the importance of the gold helmet,” said Stephen Davis. “We understand that when you have the opportunity to go on the field and play as a Viking it’s a privilege that you have and you got to take advantage of it and that’s what we did.”

The 1992 and 1993 teams were unable to make state championship runs (the latter suffering a playoff upset against rival Dorman) but the next season, expectations were high with a talented group of playmakers at the ready.

1994 State Championship Run

Going into the 1994 season, the coaching staff felt they had a great opportunity to return to the title game with the group of skill position guys they had on the squad. The offense was highlighted by the play of quarterback Rodney Woodruff, receiver Brian Wofford, and a backfield cast composed of Terrance Sims and Corey Miller. Wofford was the only player to play both ways, as he was an exceptional defensive back as well.

On the defensive side, Anthony Simmons, a future NFL linebacker, and Harold Means anchored the middle of the defense, with big safety Jarvis Davis protecting the back end.

A key game in the season was their rivalry matchup with Dorman, after falling to the Cavaliers in the ‘93 Big 16 playoffs. On the final snap of the fourth quarter and trailing by six points, the Vikings had the ball near midfield and went with a desperation heave. Woodruff launched one deep toward end zone, and Wofford corralled it with a back-pedaling catch in a crowd to tie the game. The extra point moments later lifted Spartanburg past the Cavs.

“There was nothing left to do but try that play,” said Davis.

That game propelled the Vikings to an undefeated 11-0 regular season. And they were just getting started.

In the first two weeks of the playoffs, Spartanburg toppled both Irmo and Gaffney by a combined score of 66-3. In the Big 16 semi-finals, they trounced Conway, 21-0. After giving up just three points all postseason, the Vikings were riding high, but their most difficult test awaited them: a rematch with Dorman for the title.

In the 1994 Big 16 Championship game at Clemson’s Death Valley, Spartanburg battled the Cavaliers, who were making their first championship game appearance under Dave Gutshall.

“He’s a class guy. We’ve always gotten along very well and he’s a tremendous football coach,” said Davis.

The respect between coaches was mutual. And the battles on the gridiron were rarely short of dramatic. The ‘94 title was no different.

In a back-and-forth contest, the teams were tied at 17 late in the fourth quarter. Spartanburg had the ball and drove it down the field, capping off the drive with a touchdown run by Miller to take 24-17 lead. But with just over thirty seconds on the clock, they weren’t ready to celebrate just yet.

“I thought ‘oh no, we’ve given Dave Gutshall too much time’ and we almost did,” said Davis.

Dorman came close. On the final snap of the game, inside the Spartanburg 10-yard-line, Cavs quarterback Derrick Burnette rolled to his right as time expired. He fired toward the front right corner of the endzone, only to see Spartanburg’s Ken Bland knock down the would be, game-winning pass. Spartanburg players stormed the field in joy. Burnette was among the Dorman players who crumbled to the surface in anguish, their eyes filled with tears.

Spartanburg took home the another crown, this time with another final play victory against its arch-rival. Not only that, but they completed the program’s first-ever undefeated season as well. The Vikings were at the top again, but they couldn’t have envisioned the run they’d continue.

1995 State Championship Run

In 1995, Spartanburg had most of its core returning. Wofford and Means were now seniors. The offensive line was made up entirely of seniors, and they both their running backs, Miller and Sims, back as well.

With Woodruff gone at quarterback, Edward Fowler stepped in under center. And with a 15-game winning streak behind them, Doc Davis wanted to make sure the team was prepared to deal with the obstacles of the impending season.

“I remember looking at that team the first practice we had and telling them ‘guys if and when we lose a football game, let’s be able to handle it. Let’s handle it the right way’,” Davis said. “And they looked at me like ‘we’re not going to lose a football game’.”

That confidence bled throughout the team that year, and they lived up to their promise, finishing the regular season a perfect 11-0 for the second-straight year. Behind a stellar offensive line and run scheme, Miller and Sims combined to rush for more yards than anybody in school history.

That dominance carried over into the postseason. They defeated Stratford, 35-13, then Richland Northeast, 21-10, before shutting out Conway in the Big 16 semi-finals.

Spartanburg was back in the title game. And this time they faced Sumter in a rematch of the 1991 Big 16 championship game.

The Vikings balanced approach worked well as they limited the Sumter attack to just 14 points, while Spartanburg’s run game took over in a 28-14 victory to capture the team’s second consecutive title and undefeated season.

“What was amazing about that was a lot of those games were really close,” said Davis. “We weren’t just blowing teams out. Somebody would have to make a play at the end of the game to secure a win for us and it wasn’t the same person every time.”

1996 State Championship Run

The 1996 Spartanburg squad had a much different outlook than years prior, with the departures of so many pivotal players at key positions.

Coach Davis noted that expectations that year were “not nearly as high as ‘94 or ‘95 because we lost a lot of players.”

Fowler returned at quarterback, and senior J.R. Bogan led the backfield despite being a defensive back and linebacker the previous two seasons. But the group banded together en route to a 9-2 regular season.

“As a coaching staff we were just concerned about having a winning season, to be honest with you,” said Davis. “Those guys just refused to lose and found ways to win.”

Their winning streak extended to 37 games, but was snapped in a loss to Dorman late in the season in a game that Davis remembers well.

“Dorman played a perfect game. They had no incomplete passes, no penalties and no turnovers. I’ve never played against a team that played that well.”

Their other loss came against Rock Hill, thwarting their chance at a region title for a third straight year. Nonetheless, Spartanburg had a bigger goal on the horizon. A 34-point win over Socastee in the Big 16 playoff opener catapulted the unit to a 26-14 win over Summerville the next week. And in the Big 16 semi-finals, the Vikings edged a quality Gaffney team, 35-28, in a thrilling double overtime win in front of roughly 10,000 fans at Gibbs Stadium. Gaffney bounced back from being down two scores in the fourth quarter, and had a chance to win it in the final seconds, but in overtime Fowler’s QB sneak for a score sent Spartanburg to the title game.

In the Big 16 title game, Spartanburg took on a familiar opponent in Rock Hill and their superstar running back/defensive back, and future NFL player, Chris Hope.

The first half was much more about the defense on the field than it was the offense as the game was tied at six through two quarters.Spartanburg then brought some flash to the game.

Early in the second half, Anton Gist made an interception and took it the distance to take the lead 14-6, following a successful two-point conversion.

“From that moment on I kind of felt like we had the momentum for the rest of the game,” said Davis.

The Viking defense hung tough the rest of the way, shutting down the Bearcats’ ground game, and put them in a position of playing with their backs against the wall.

“We kind of forced Rock Hill into passing the football which they didn’t really want to do,” said Davis. “They had beat us in the regular season by running the football and being very effective in the kicking game.”

But this time the tables were turned. Bogan scored on a touchdown run to make it 21-6. And later in the fourth quarter, Fowler connected with Cornelius Jeter on a touchdown pass for the final tally as Spartanburg won, 28-6.

The Vikings had completed the three-peat, and had solidified their dominance in Big 16.

In the years to follow, Spartanburg remained successful, and were contenders each season, even reaching the upper state finals again in 1999 and 2000. But the team didn’t make its return to Columbia until 2001.

2001 State Championship Run

The 2001 team featured junior Brandon Sims at quarterback, a dynamic, dual-threat athlete who was dedicated to his craft.

“Outstanding player; probably the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” Davis said of the signal caller.

And Sims had a great cast to work with, including an experienced offensive line up front led by senior Rashad Sullivan.

“The key thing for that team, I think, our offensive line had played together since seventh grade,” said Davis.

Junior receiver Antwan Surratt was Sims’ primary target as he amassed 1,100 all-purpose yards, catching six touchdown passes, and was an all-region selection. Desmond Meadows was a disrupter along the defensive line and racked up seven sacks in 2001. Linebacker Alfred Clowney rounded out a great front seven that got after the run consistently.

With another balanced group, Spartanburg went 9-2 in the regular season, good enough to play host throughout the postseason.

The offense was on display in the opener as the Vikings lit up West Ashley to the tune of 45 points in a 24-point win. They beat Lexington in similar fashion in the second round, winning 49-28. And it was a matchup with Rock Hill in the Big 16 semi-finals.

The Spartanburg defense shut down the Bearcats, and the offense continued to find the end zone as the Vikings won, 28-9, under torrential rainfall at Gibbs Stadium. The win set them up for a showdown against Region 2-4A rival, Northwestern, in the Big 16 Championship game.

The Trojans had a knack for never giving an inch defensively; they hadn’t allowed a single point during the postseason, and that showed early in the title game.

Before they knew it, Spartanburg was down 21-7 at the break, facing the potential of a first title-game loss under Doc Davis. But the Vikings turned things around to start the second half, and it was all kick-started by then special teams coach, Chris Miller.

“He talked me into running a reverse that we had been working on to start the second half on the kick-off,” said Davis.

And the reverse worked, as the Vikings approached midfield to start the drive. And although they ended-up punting, they were able to flip the field. They kept the Trojans scoreless the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Vikings were chipping away and pulled to within a score in the fourth quarter. That’s when Surratt caught a touchdown pass from Sims on a corner route to tie the game at 21.

Momentum was firmly on Spartanburg’s side, and they took it with them into overtime.

Northwestern had the ball first to begin overtime. The defense shut them down, forcing a field goal attempt. And that’s when linebacker Duran Mills made one of the biggest plays of the season, coming up with a block and giving Spartanburg a distinct advantage.

Without hesitation, Davis knew he wasn’t going to waste any more time. He called upon kicker Jared Clifford to get ready to kick a field goal on first down.

Clifford, a soccer player who had been persuaded by Coach Miller to play football, was now in a position to kick his team to a state crown.

“It was a perfect snap, perfect hold, and it went straight through,” said Davis.

As it went through, Miller could be seen jumping for joy as he ran onto the field.

“I couldn’t help it,” said Miller. “It was just being there and all the hard work and everything to finally get to that point and being at the state championship again.”

For all of the obstacles they had faced, being underdogs for much of the season, it was a memorable win for Davis as the Vikings grabbed their first title since 1996.

“‘96 and 2001, in a lot of ways, we had no business being there. And so I think those two teams overcame more than the other teams did,” said Davis.

The win gave Davis his fifth championship with the team, which is still tied for third in South Carolina history.

The Latter Years (2002-2012)

Spartanburg had its moments throughout the remainder of the 2000s, but could never reach the heights of the ‘90s and that 2001 season. They failed to reach 10 wins during the remainder of the decade, and in the 2007 season, they finished just 2-9, missing the playoffs for the first time under Davis.

In November of 2007, Davis announced his resignation from Spartanburg after a dispute with the school administration regarding the playing status of quarterback Zycorrian Robinson could not be resolved.

During his 18-year run, Davis secured five state titles, four region championships, and compiled a 178-61 record with the Vikings. He was also named State Coach of the Year five times (‘91,

‘94, ‘95, ‘96 ‘01) and Region Coach of the Year four times (‘92, ‘94, ‘95, ‘99). He credits much of his success to his coaching staff throughout that time.

“There’s eight guys that were on my staff either at Chapman or Spartanburg that went on to become head coaches, and combined they’ve won eight state championships,” said Davis. “That’s the kind of coaches I had. If you surround yourself with good people, good things happen. And I had good people around me.”

Freddie Brown became the next head coach of the Vikings after a short, but successful stint at Woodruff, where he put up an 18-6 record in two seasons, and was named Region Coach of the Year in 2006. But Brown’s run with Spartanburg was cut short as well. In five seasons with the team, Brown’s Vikings were 28-35, though they did reach the upper state championship in 2009.

Chris Miller Era (2013-2019)

Chris Miller had developed a reputation of success ahead of taking the job at Spartanburg in 2013. Miller returned to the Vikings program after adding four more state championships to the Byrnes dynasty as their head coach in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and they were the runner-up in a fifth title-game appearance. A former assistant under Doc Davis was now ready to run the program himself.

Needless to say optimism was high.

In his first season, Miller’s Vikings went 6-6, including a loss in the first round of the playoffs. But just one year later, he brought the program back to the championship game for the first time in over a decade.

2014 State Championship Run

In 2014, Spartanburg was no longer Big 16, but rather 4A Division II. And while they hadn’t reached the semi-final round since 2009, they were set up to make a significant leap.

Junior quarterback Austin Scott led a prolific offense on a record-setting course during the season. He threw for 52 touchdowns, and the team scored 683 points, a program record. Scott’s 159 total touchdowns is second all-time in state history, and is one of several categories in which he ranks among the best. He was the 7 Sports Star Of The Year in the 2015 season as a senior.

But Scott wasn’t the only formidable piece to this unit. Running back Tavien Feaster, who Clemson and USC fans know well, finished his career with 75 touchdowns, and went on to become Mr. Football the following season. When Miller came to the program in 2013, Feaster was on his radar immediately.

“We already figured out that Tavien was going to be special,” said Miller.

Receiver Tavaris Scott was the focal point in the passing game, rounding out an incredibly talented offense.

Spartanburg stumbled early, though. In the season opener against Eastern Christian Academy (MD), the Vikings lost a shootout in overtime, 58-56. Three weeks later they fell to Greenwood, and were sitting at 2-2. Stacking wins was tough in the first half of the season. A few weeks later, they were 3-3 heading into a big time matchup with Dorman.

The Vikings beat the Cavaliers in a tight game, 35-28, and gained the confidence to finish the season strong.

“Game after game after game, they just kept getting better and better,” said Miller.

What followed were four-straight wins to close out the season, and they finished 8-3. The Vikings beat Riverside convincingly in game one of the 4A Division II playoffs, 31-7, and then defeated Stratford by 31 the next week. In the semi-finals, they rolled past South Florence, 63-30.

The Vikings then faced York in the 4A Division II state championship game.

Spartanburg and York paralleled each other for much of the first half. The Cougars were first on the board after quarterback Deshaw Andrews ran one in to cap off a 60-yard drive. But the Vikings answered quickly when Scott found Feaster down the right sideline for a 69-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

Andrews found the end zone again late in the first quarter to put York back in front. But Spartanburg responded once again as Scott rolled right and aired one deep for Cedarius Rookard. The pass was tipped into the hands of Rookard, who took it the distance for a 58-yard score. But a missed point-after-try resulted in a 14-13 York lead.

The high-scoring, big-play first half continued.

Andrews connected with Shandon Cobb for a 65-yard touchdown to extend the Cougar lead to 21-13. But again Spartanburg came right back to match York’s scoring. Scott found Tavaris Scott deep down the right sideline and into the endzone to bring them within two. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 21.

On the final drive of the half, Feaster gave the Vikings their first lead on a short touchdown run. Spartanburg led 28-21 at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, the Vikings added to their lead. After Feaster broke a big run deep into Cougar territory, Scott scored on a quarterback sneak to make it 35-21.

The Vikings controlled the clock for the remainder of the second half. And Feaster capped off a 10-play drive with his third touchdown of the game to make it 42-21. Backup Eli Jackson found pay dirt later in the fourth quarter as Spartanburg defeated York, 49-28.

Scott finished with over 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Feaster, Tavaris Scott, and several others contributed to a dynamic championship game win.

“We had to have those guys to do that,” said Miller. “And we had to have great coaches to do that.”

For Miller, who had been a part of many successful teams, this was validation that he could make it work with the Vikings.

“That was really big,” said Miller. “Just being able to move from one program to the next and then duplicate what we had done before .It was definitely a thrill.”

Spartanburg made it to the semi-finals in both 2015 and 2016, but fell to Lexington and Boiling Springs, respectively. In 2016, given the SCHSL’s new classifications, they were moved up to 5A. From 2015 to 2017 they went 28-12, but the program had a significant drop in 2018, finishing 3-8. And they failed to make the playoffs in 2019, finishing 3-7.

In January, Miller stepped down as head coach of the Vikings, and the school announced that long-time Chapman head coach and former Spartanburg assistant under Davis, Mark Hodge, would take over the program.

Synopsis

No team in Pete’s Top 10 has experienced as large of a drought between championship seasons as the Spartanburg Vikings, with 12 years in between titles. But perhaps it’s a testament to the resilience of the program as it never fell that far in most of the non-title seasons.

Spartanburg, Byrnes, Abbeville, and Christ Church are the only teams on the Top 10 list to win at least three consecutive state championships.

With legendary coach Doc Davis leading the team, Spartanburg went an impressive 132-22, including a 37-game winning streak and five championships.

With another renowned head coach in Chris Miller, they returned to the title game and resurrected a winning tradition at the program. Despite a tough couple of years in recent seasons, under Miller the Vikings still went 52-36, including another title. A respectable accomplishment, especially with them moving up a class in 2016.

Having played in arguably the most difficult region in the state (if not the nation) during the ‘90s, and routinely facing difficult postseason competition, Spartanburg earned each of the school’s six championships since 1990, making them the number three area high school program over the last 30 seasons.

Pete’s Top 10:

#10: Chapman

#9: Greenwood

#8: Christ Church

#7: Daniel

#6: Union

#5: Dorman

#4: Abbeville

#3: Spartanburg

