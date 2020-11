Powdersville defeated Oceanside Collegiate in straight set to secure its 3rd consecutive 3-A volleyball state championship.

Southside Christian beat Bamberg-Ehrhardt in straight set to win the 1-A volleyball state championship. It’s the Sabres first state title since 2010.

In the 5-A volleyball state championship, T.L. Hanna lost to Wando in 5 sets. It was the Lady Yellow Jackets first ever appearance in the volleyball state championship game.