The South Carolina High School League Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee released its recommendations to the SCSHL office Wednesday. It includes the recommendation for a larger 5A classification, that includes having split divisions in all sports within it. The 5A class has generally been near 40 schools since its creation last decade. The new parameters could add nearly 20 schools.

The SCHSL realigns every two years in its five classifications. This one will be the first with a recently approved attendance multiplier for competitive balance purposes.

The committee’s recommendations, obtained by 7 News Sports Wednesday night:

Schools will receive the new realignment plan by next Tuesday. Appeals will then be heard in January.