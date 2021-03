AIKEN, S.C. (WSPA) – River Bluff defeated Dorman in the 5A state title game 57-45 on Saturday, ending the Cavaliers’ reign as four-time defending champions.

Jalen Breazeale led Dorman with 14 points. Zay Foster had eight points while Noah Clowney, Jordyn Surratt and Earl Burgess each had six. River Bluff’s Myles Jenkins recorded a game-high 31 points in the Gators’ win.

Dorman won the state title from 2017-2020, and they were going for an unprecedented fifth consecutive title.