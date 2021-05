GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - A residential community with workforce housing could be coming to Greenville's West End.

The proposed Mosaic at West End development would bring townhouses and apartments to the West End, but it would mean some residents there would have to move.

Four and a half acres of mostly vacant land sit between Academy Street and Perry Avenue in Greenville's West End. A public-private partnership among the Greenville Housing Fund, Greenville Housing Authority, and Saint Capital would make it home for dozens of families.

"We think it can set a precedent that says, this is how a private public partnership should look," said co-developer Bryan De Bruin. "This is how how workforce housing should look."