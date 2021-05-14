Riverside, SCS boys win state soccer titles

Riverside scored four first half goals in its 4-0 victory over Lexington Friday night at Irmo High School to claim the 5A state championship.

It’s the first state title for the Warriors since 2008 and the program’s first above the 3A level.

The 13th state championship ties them with CCES for most boys state soccer titles. Christ Church earned its 13th with a victory Thursday night over Andrew Jackson in 2A.

Southside Christian won its first boys state soccer championship on two Shane Gallagher goals, both of which came off assists from Adrian Johnson.

Mann was trying for a fourth straight title in 5A girls play but fell in double overtime to Wando, 2-1.

The Daniel girls and boys teams and Eastside boys try for state championships Saturday.