SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The first wave of appeals of the South Carolina High School League’s recent announcement of the realignment/reclassification plan for the 2024-2026 schools years began Tuesday before the SCHSL Executive Committee.

There are a number of appeals this time that are compelled by the league’s recent decision to add a multiplier of three to ever student who attends a school from outside of its designated attendance zone.

Per reporting by The State newspaper, area school impacted in the morning session are:

High Point Academy lost its appeal to drop from 3A to 1A but was granted a place in 2A

Seneca lost its appeal to drop from 4A back to 3A

Southside Christian was denied its appeal to drop from 3A back to 1A

Abbeville lost its appeal to remain in 2A instead of its reclassification to 1A

Brashier Middle College was granted its appeal to move from 3A back to 2A

Among schools to have their appeals heard Tuesday afternoon is St. Joseph’s Catholic.

Another level of appeal is available to schools later this week before the SCHSL Appellate Panel.

The SCHSL will assign teams to regions once the appeal process is complete. In previous years , the reclassification announcement (which was made in December) has been accompanied by region assignments.