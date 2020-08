COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee will be meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the Fall sports season.

7 News previously reported the current plan would allow official fall sports to remain in their normal seasons but with a later start.

Under the approved plan, practices will be able to start on August 17. Football games will be able to start on September 11, and all other sports will be able to begin playing games on August 31.