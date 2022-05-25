Carson Bolemon’s grounder through the left side in the fifth inning scored Drew Freeman with the go-ahead run and Southside Christian went on to a 7-4 victory over Johnsonville Tuesday night, taking the 1A state championship series, two games to none.

SCS adds the state title to those won in football, volleyball, boys cross country, and boys soccer earlier this year.

Eastside opened its 4A state championship series with a 13-0, five-inning-run-rule victory at Hartsville in game one of its best-of-three series. The Eagles can claim the state crown with a win in game two Thursday at home.

Chapman fell, 8-0, to Oceanside Collegiate in the second and decisive game of its 3A state championship series.

Broome tries to win its first state softball championship Wednesday night at home against Aynor in 3A. The Centurions took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with Monday night’s victory.