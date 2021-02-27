Seneca boys defeat Keenan, 82-75; Westside girls eliminate Travelers Rest, 57-42

Seneca defeats Keenan, 82-75 in the 3A Upper State Finals to reach the 3A state championship game for the first time in program history. E.J. Evett scored a team high 26 points, including several impressive dunks in the second half. Seneca will face Marlboro County Thursday at 3PM in the 3A title game.

Westside powered past Travelers Rest, 57-42 to reach the 4A girls state title game.

Other Saturday High School Scores:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A Lower State

Semifinal

Marlboro County 58, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56

Class 3A Upper State

Semifinal

Seneca 82, W.J. Keenan 75

SCISA Class 2A

State Championship

Spartanburg Christian 68, Dillon Christian 44

Class 1A Lower State

Semifinal

Scott’s Branch 67, Baptist Hill 63

Class 1A Upper State

Semifinal

Southside Christian 54, Calhoun County 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A Lower State

Semifinal

North Myrtle Beach 30, Darlington 18

Class 4A Upper State

Semifinal

Westside 57, Travelers Rest 42

Class 2A Lower State

Semifinal

Silver Bluff 51, Philip Simmons 40

Class 2A Upper State

Semifinal

Saluda 62, Blacksburg 56

SCISA Class 2A

State Championship

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Palmetto Christian Academy 33