Seneca boys defeat Keenan, 82-75; Westside girls eliminate Travelers Rest, 57-42

Seneca defeats Keenan, 82-75 in the 3A Upper State Finals to reach the 3A state championship game for the first time in program history. E.J. Evett scored a team high 26 points, including several impressive dunks in the second half. Seneca will face Marlboro County Thursday at 3PM in the 3A title game.
Westside powered past Travelers Rest, 57-42 to reach the 4A girls state title game.
Other Saturday High School Scores:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 3A Lower State
Semifinal
Marlboro County 58, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56
Class 3A Upper State
Semifinal
Seneca 82, W.J. Keenan 75
SCISA Class 2A
State Championship
Spartanburg Christian 68, Dillon Christian 44
Class 1A Lower State
Semifinal
Scott’s Branch 67, Baptist Hill 63
Class 1A Upper State
Semifinal
Southside Christian 54, Calhoun County 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A Lower State
Semifinal
North Myrtle Beach 30, Darlington 18
Class 4A Upper State
Semifinal
Westside 57, Travelers Rest 42
Class 2A Lower State
Semifinal
Silver Bluff 51, Philip Simmons 40
Class 2A Upper State
Semifinal
Saluda 62, Blacksburg 56
SCISA Class 2A
State Championship
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Palmetto Christian Academy 33