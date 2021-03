AIKEN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca boys basketball team took runner-up in the AAA State Championship, falling to Marlboro County 71-60 on Thursday.

Senior Jared Rogers led Seneca with a game-high 28 points in the loss. E.J. Evett recorded a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds. DreVeon Scott paced Marlboro County with 23 points.

It was an historic season for the Bobcats as they made an appearance in the state championship for the first time in program history.