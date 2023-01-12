As the high school sports national governing body has allowed states to make their own decisions on use of a shot clock in basketball, the South Carolina High School League has green-lighted its use in early season tournaments and invitationals and several area teams have experienced it so far.

It’s part of a two-year trial which will then be evaluated and could then lead to a vote to keep it or keep things the same.

SCHSL regular season and playoff games remain played without a clock.

Area high schools have used a three-point line in all games for several years following its introduction several years ago.

Nine states currently use a shot clock to some degree.