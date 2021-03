AIKEN, S.C. (WSPA) - The Seneca boys basketball team took runner-up in the AAA State Championship, falling to Marlboro County 71-60 on Thursday.

Senior Jared Rogers led Seneca with a game-high 28 points in the loss. E.J. Evett recorded a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds. DreVeon Scott paced Marlboro County with 23 points.