Ian Thompson scored 20 points and Messiah Harris had 16 as Southside Christian built an early lead and never looked back against Scott’s Branch en route to a 66-45 win for the 1A state championship Wednesday afternoon at USC-Aiken.

The Sabres add a boys basketball title to one earned in football by the Greenville County school this past fall.

The SCS girls face Military Magnet of Charleston Saturday as they also pursue their program’s first 1A crown.