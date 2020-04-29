Spartanburg Day names Nibert head coach

Former long time Presbyterian College head basketball coach Gregg Nibert will give the high school level a try as he’s been named the head coach at Spartanburg Day School.

Nibert guided PC for 28 seasons before stepping down in 2017. He won more than 400 games in his tenure with the Blue Hose, who moved to the NCAA Division I level earlier this century under his watch.

Spartanburg Day, the alma mater of NBA rookie sensation Zion Williamson, brings in its second head coach since Zion’s departure nearly three seasons ago.