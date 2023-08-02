The Spartanburg District Seven School Board voted Tuesday night to name the field at Viking Stadium after former head football coach Doc Davis and the track at the school in honor of the late Glover Smiley.

Davis guided the Vikings from 1990 to 2007, posting a 178-61 record that included five state titles from 1991 to 2001 and a 37-game winning streak from 1994-1996, a stretch in which the Vikings won three straight state crowns.

Viking Stadium opened with the new high school in 2019.

The school’s track, which is up a hill from the football stadium, is named in memory of Smiley, who led the track and field program for three decades before his retirement in 2020. He died unexpectedly in September of 2022.

The school’s basketball court is already named in honor of former longtime coach Doug Lowe.