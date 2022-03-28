ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Jon Stoehr has been named the next athletic director at Dorman High School, Spartanburg District Six announced Monday morning.

Stoehr takes over for longtime AD Flynn Harrell, who worked in that role for the past 15 years.

Stoehr was an assistant coach for the boys basketball team the past five seasons, and the cross country program for the last three seasons at Dorman. He’s also taught business education at the freshman campus since 2017.

In an article from the district, Dorman High School Principal Bryant Roberson said, “I am excited to welcome Jon Stoehr as the new Athletic Director of Dorman High School. I am confident that under his leadership we will continue our Cavalier tradition of excellence. Jon Stoehr is a man of character, integrity, and is committed to the success of Dorman Athletics. We are extremely fortunate to have Jon Stoehr as our Athletic Director and are looking forward to a great future for Cavalier Athletics!”

Stoehr will officially begin his role as athletic director on July 1, 2022.