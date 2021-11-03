Three area schools claim upper state volleyball crowns Tuesday

Pickens swept Catawba Ridge Tuesday night in Fort Mill for the 4A upper state volleyball championship and the Blue Flame earns another trip to the state finals. They’ll take on Aiken Saturday at 6pm at Columbia’s Dreher High School.

Wren outlasted rival Powdersville on the Patriots’ home court, 3-2, to win the 3A upper state crown and the Golden Hurricanes meet Oceanside Collegiate Saturday afternoon at Dreher.

St. Joe’s will chase another state title Saturday at 11am at Dreher against North Central after the Knights dispatched Liberty in three sets Tuesday night to claim the 2A upper state championship.

Dorman and SCS go after 5A and 1A crowns, respectively, Thursday evening in the Capital City.