Eastside faced a mighty task Wednesday night as the Eagles needed to win two games at A.C. Flora in Columbia to advance to the 4A state championship series. And they did just that.

Eastside won the opening contest, that was scoreless through 10 innings, 7-1 in 11 and followed with a 9-6 win in the night cap. Eastside visits Hartsville Saturday in game one of the best-of-three 4A state championship series.

Chapman fell in its first game at home against Powdersville, 12-7, but rallied in the night cap for a 9-2 win and a trip to the 3A title series beginning Saturday at Oceanside Collegiate near Charleston. The Panthers make their first state finals since 2003.

Southside Christian exploded for five runs in the first en route to a 10-0 win over Lewisville in a a five-inning, mercy rule, victory to claim the upper state crown in 1A. The Sabres open the best-of-three state title series at Johnsonville in the Pee Dee Saturday.

Byrnes’s softball’s run of making the state championship series in every season completed since 2016 came to an end as the Rebels fell in a 5A upper state elimination game at Dorman, 4-1. The Cavaliers continue their best season in at least two decades with a visit to Fort Mill Friday, needing two wins to advance to the state championship series.

Union County’s Precious Rice delivered the winning hit in a 4-3 walk-off win over Palmetto in a 3A upper state elimination game. The Yellow Jackets visit Broome Friday. The Centurions need just one win on their home field to advance to the 3A state title series.

Other softball games Wednesday:

York 5, Easley 3

Crescent 9, Ninety Six 0 (Crescent visits Gray Friday)

McBee 6, Dixie 4