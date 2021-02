Thursday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Woodland 79, Andrew Jackson Academy 72

Class 2A Lower State

Quarterfinal

Wade Hampton (H) 75, Legion Collegiate 67, OT

Woodland 79, Andrew Jackson 72

Class 2A Upper State

Quarterfinal

Christ Church Episcopal 74, Landrum 47

Gray Collegiate Academy 66, York Prep 64

Class 4A Lower State

Quarterfinal

Hartsville 47, Aiken 42

Hilton Head Island 60, Myrtle Beach 43

Class 4A Upper State

Quarterfinal

Greenville 58, Travelers Rest 51

South Pointe 60, A.C. Flora 58

SCISA Class 1A

State Semifinal

Anderson Christian 99, Conway Christian School 58

Newberry Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 52

SCISA Class 2A

State Semifinal

Dillon Christian 65, Pee Dee Academy 56

Spartanburg Christian 60, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A Lower State

Quarterfinal

Bishop England 47, Camden 39

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 51, Loris 26

Class 3A Upper State

Quarterfinal

Southside 48, Lower Richland 41

W.J. Keenan 71, Blue Ridge 50

Class 5A Lower State

Quarterfinal

Sumter 50, Summerville 32

Wando 49, Lexington 38

Class 5A Upper State

Quarterfinal

Clover 42, Ridge View 40

Rock Hill 67, Gaffney 54

SCISA Class 1A

State Semifinal

Newberry Academy 67, Cathedral Academy 51

Patrick Henry Academy 62, Richard Winn Academy 54

SCISA Class 2A

State Semifinal

Hilton Head Christian Academy 65, Orangeburg Prep 35

Palmetto Christian Academy 50, Beaufort Academy 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)