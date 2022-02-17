Thursday high school basketball

Several area teams moved on in the opening round of the high school basketball playoffs Thursday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Walnut Grove Christian 77, Mountain View Christian Academy 71
Westminster Catawba Christian 57, Caldwell Academy, N.C. 41
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Class A
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 70, Timmonsville 38
Baptist Hill 68, East Clarendon 59
C.A. Johnson 64, Blackville-Hilda 56
Calhoun Falls 68, Lewisville 49
Carvers Bay 64, St. John’s 40
Denmark-Olar 66, Ridge Spring-Monetta 34
Estill 64, Lake View 46
Great Falls 85, Allendale-Fairfax 40
Hannah-Pamplico 57, Bethune-Bowman 41
Johnsonville 73, Bridges 51
Scott’s Branch 58, Military Magnet Academy 38
Wagener-Salley 66, Governors School 59
Whale Branch 54, Hemingway 49
Class AA
Abbeville 77, Chesnee 60
Andrew Jackson 91, Eau Claire 29
Christ Church Episcopal 75, Newberry 49
Kingstree 66, Central 60
Latta 63, Barnwell 59
Marion 70, Timberland 61
Philip Simmons 93, Silver Bluff 53
Saluda 54, Cheraw 36
St. Joseph 46, Crescent 27
Wade Hampton (H) 80, Lake Marion 55
Woodland 64, Edisto 45
Class AAAA
A.C. Flora 57, Catawba Ridge 41
Beaufort 57, North Myrtle Beach 49
Greenville 73, Walhalla 56
Hartsville 54, Hilton Head Island 50, OT
Irmo 71, Indian Land 60
James Island 52, Darlington 44
Laurens 39, Easley 35
North Augusta 59, Myrtle Beach 38
South Aiken 52, May River 49
Travelers Rest 67, Greenwood 33
West Florence 89, Airport 60
Westside 59, Eastside 39
Wilson 62, Aiken 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Class AAA
Bishop England 81, Manning 33
Blue Ridge 83, Union County 32
Camden 77, Hanahan 21
Fairfield Central 33, D.W. Daniel 28
Loris 65, Gilbert 8
Powdersville 49, Woodruff 37
Southside 78, Chapman 47
W.J. Keenan 84, Belton-Honea Path 34
Waccamaw 49, Fox Creek 27
Wren 57, Mid-Carolina 38
Class AAAAA
Cane Bay 60, Fort Dorchester 28
Clover 43, Ridge View 29
Dutch Fork 70, Carolina Forest 27
J.L. Mann 66, James F. Byrnes 55
Lexington 50, St. James 23
Mauldin 57, Riverside 51
Northwestern 43, Gaffney 38
Rock Hill 70, Nation Ford 28
Socastee 43, River Bluff 28
Spring Valley 49, Fort Mill 36
Summerville 59, Berkeley 31
Wando 66, R.B. Stall 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)