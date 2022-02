Southside limited visiting Lower Richland to a total of three points in the second and third quarters and rode an 18 point effort by Kamari Thompson to a 37-26 3A upper state playoff win Thursday night.

The Tigers advance to face Keenan Monday at Bob Jones University. The Raiders eliminated Blue Ridge, 65-63, Thursday night.

In 4A boys play, Travelers fell at Irmo, 53-37.

In 2A Andrew Jackson eliminated Lander, 66-53, and Abbeville fell at Gray Collegiate in Columbia, 63-42.