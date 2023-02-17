Byrnes and Hillcrest were amon ghte
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Class A
Lower State
Baptist Hill 87, East Clarendon 50
Carvers Bay 64, Charleston Charter 33
Hannah-Pamplico 63, Bethune-Bowman 47
Scott’s Branch 76, Cross 34
Upper State
Calhoun Falls 63, Lewisville 60
Christ Church Episcopal 98, Wagener-Salley 65
Great Falls 85, Ware Shoals 43
High Point Academy 59, Calhoun County 42
McCormick 65, McBee 52
North 63, St. Joseph 53
Class AA
Lower State
Andrew Jackson 88, Edisto 25
Andrews 52, Bishop England 38
Marion 83, North Central 59
Mullins 91, Chesterfield 60
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 81, Kingstree 45
Woodland 78, Timberland 17
Upper State
Abbeville 74, Fox Creek 50
Gray Collegiate Academy 90, Greenville Technical Charter 14
Greer Middle College 58, Newberry 39
Landrum 95, Mid-Carolina 58
Saluda 62, Batesburg-Leesville 42
W.J. Keenan 76, Blacksburg 49
Class AAAAA
Lower State
Ashley Ridge 46, Cane Bay 44
Conway 66, White Knoll 30
Goose Creek 83, R.B. Stall 24
River Bluff 63, Berkeley 56
St. James 48, West Ashley 46
Summerville 61, Carolina Forest 47
Sumter 71, Dutch Fork 37
Upper State
Fort Mill 57, Spring Valley 55
James F. Byrnes 68, Blythewood 61
Rock Hill 66, Spartanburg 57
T.L. Hanna 84, Chapin 36
Woodmont 63, Clover 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Class AAA
Lower State
Battery Creek 48, Swansea 41
Camden 26, Dillon 18
Crestwood 71, Manning 48
Loris 53, Darlington 34
Lower Richland 70, Hanahan 16
Marlboro County 63, Waccamaw 53
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Beaufort 20
Philip Simmons 57, Dreher 30
Upper State
Blue Ridge 58, Chester 21
Broome 38, Emerald 34
Chapman 63, Woodruff 52
Southside 64, Seneca 21
Travelers Rest 51, Clinton 33
Walhalla 59, Fountain Inn 34
West Oak 49, Powdersville 47
Wren 49, Crescent 17
Class AAAA
Lower State
A.C. Flora 50, North Myrtle Beach 25
Bluffton 60, Greenwood 37
Hartsville 63, Hilton Head Island 51
James Island 38, York Comprehensive 15
Ridge View 54, Lucy G. Beckham 47
South Florence 60, Midland Valley 33
Westwood 59, West Florence 28
Wilson 48, Irmo 37
Upper State
Aiken 36, Greenville 31
Easley 55, Airport 25
Eastside 51, Catawba Ridge 44
North Augusta 47, Westside 28
Pickens 68, South Aiken 36
South Pointe 84, Greer 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)