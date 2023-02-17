Byrnes and Hillcrest were amon ghte

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

First Round

Class A

Lower State

Baptist Hill 87, East Clarendon 50

Carvers Bay 64, Charleston Charter 33

Hannah-Pamplico 63, Bethune-Bowman 47

Scott’s Branch 76, Cross 34

Upper State

Calhoun Falls 63, Lewisville 60

Christ Church Episcopal 98, Wagener-Salley 65

Great Falls 85, Ware Shoals 43

High Point Academy 59, Calhoun County 42

McCormick 65, McBee 52

North 63, St. Joseph 53

Class AA

Lower State

Andrew Jackson 88, Edisto 25

Andrews 52, Bishop England 38

Marion 83, North Central 59

Mullins 91, Chesterfield 60

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 81, Kingstree 45

Woodland 78, Timberland 17

Upper State

Abbeville 74, Fox Creek 50

Gray Collegiate Academy 90, Greenville Technical Charter 14

Greer Middle College 58, Newberry 39

Landrum 95, Mid-Carolina 58

Saluda 62, Batesburg-Leesville 42

W.J. Keenan 76, Blacksburg 49

Class AAAAA

Lower State

Ashley Ridge 46, Cane Bay 44

Conway 66, White Knoll 30

Goose Creek 83, R.B. Stall 24

River Bluff 63, Berkeley 56

St. James 48, West Ashley 46

Summerville 61, Carolina Forest 47

Sumter 71, Dutch Fork 37

Upper State

Fort Mill 57, Spring Valley 55

James F. Byrnes 68, Blythewood 61

Rock Hill 66, Spartanburg 57

T.L. Hanna 84, Chapin 36

Woodmont 63, Clover 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

First Round

Class AAA

Lower State

Battery Creek 48, Swansea 41

Camden 26, Dillon 18

Crestwood 71, Manning 48

Loris 53, Darlington 34

Lower Richland 70, Hanahan 16

Marlboro County 63, Waccamaw 53

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Beaufort 20

Philip Simmons 57, Dreher 30

Upper State

Blue Ridge 58, Chester 21

Broome 38, Emerald 34

Chapman 63, Woodruff 52

Southside 64, Seneca 21

Travelers Rest 51, Clinton 33

Walhalla 59, Fountain Inn 34

West Oak 49, Powdersville 47

Wren 49, Crescent 17

Class AAAA

Lower State

A.C. Flora 50, North Myrtle Beach 25

Bluffton 60, Greenwood 37

Hartsville 63, Hilton Head Island 51

James Island 38, York Comprehensive 15

Ridge View 54, Lucy G. Beckham 47

South Florence 60, Midland Valley 33

Westwood 59, West Florence 28

Wilson 48, Irmo 37

Upper State

Aiken 36, Greenville 31

Easley 55, Airport 25

Eastside 51, Catawba Ridge 44

North Augusta 47, Westside 28

Pickens 68, South Aiken 36

South Pointe 84, Greer 52

