(WSPA) – The Clinton, Southside Christian and Boiling Springs baseball teams advanced to the winner’s bracket of the district championship with wins Thursday night.

The Red Devils topped Pendlton 11-8 and will now will compete in the winner’s bracket of the district championship beginning May 9. Pendleton will compete in an elimination game on May 7.

Boiling Springs defeated J.L. Mann 7-3, advancing to the May 9 winner’s bracket. Mann will compete in an elimination game on May 7.

Southside Christian beat Dixie 8-0 to advance as well. The Hornets will compete in an elimination game on May 7.