(WSPA) – The West-Oak and Woodruff girls soccer teams advanced in the postseason with wins on Thursday.

West-Oak defeated Clinton 2-1 after making all five penalty kicks Thursday night in the second round of the AAA playoffs.

The Warriors will take on Daniel in the state quarterfinal on May 7.

Woodruff defeated BHP 3-0 Thursday night and will take on Powdersville in the state quarterfinal May 7.