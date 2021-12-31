Thursday’s high school basketball

Greenville fell by eight against Sumter in the finals of the Palmetto Bracket in the Poinsettia Classic at Greenville High Thursday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 79, Irmo 56
Cane Bay 50, Nitro, W.Va. 45
Clover 39, Fox Creek 30
Gaffney 69, Chapman 42
Miller School, Va. 72, Westminster Catawba Christian 60
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 84, Lawrence Co., Ky. 77
Pamlico County, N.C. 71, Dillon Christian 53
Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 75, Berkeley 69
