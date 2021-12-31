Thursday’s high school basketball

Greenville fell by eight against Sumter in the finals of the Palmetto Bracket in the Poinsettia Classic at Greenville High Thursday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 79, Irmo 56

Cane Bay 50, Nitro, W.Va. 45

Clover 39, Fox Creek 30

Gaffney 69, Chapman 42

Miller School, Va. 72, Westminster Catawba Christian 60

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 84, Lawrence Co., Ky. 77

Pamlico County, N.C. 71, Dillon Christian 53

Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 75, Berkeley 69

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

