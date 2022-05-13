Hanna won a thriller over Blythewood, 2-1, to open the 5A upper state finals series and move on to a winner’s bracket game Saturday against Fort Mill.

Clinton outlasted Powdersville on the road, 18-11, in a 3A playoff game.

Meanwhile, 10 area teams will chase state soccer championships Friday at Saturday at Irmo High School near Columbia.

Soccer Championships

Friday

Noon: Powdersville vs. OCA, Girls

2:00pm: Daniel vs. B-C, Boys

5:30pm: Eastside vs. J. Island, Girls

7:30pm: Eastside vs. N. Augusta, Boys

10:00 am: SCS vs. Palmetto Scholars, Boys

Saturday

Noon: CCES vs. St. Joe’s, Girls

2:00pm: CCES vs. Gray, Boys

6:00pm: Hanna vs. Wando, Girls

8:00pm: Riverside vs. Chapin, Boys