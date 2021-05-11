Tuesday boys soccer Upper State Finals

(WSPA) – Riverside, Eastside, Southside Christian and Daniel all advanced to the boys soccer state championship with wins on Tuesday.

Riverside defeated Dorman 2-1. They’ll take on Lexington in the 5A title game on Friday, May 14.

Eastside beat Catawba Ridge 2-1 in PK’s to advance to the 4A title game on Saturday, May 15 against James Island.

Daniel beat Berea 3-1 and will take on Brookland-Cayce in the AA title game on May 15.

Southside Christian beat Dixie 1-0 and will take on Palmetto Scholars in the A championship on May 14.

