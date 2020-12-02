Tuesday high school basketball

by: Associated Press

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 61, White Knoll 52

Aiken 72, Greenwood 71

Battery Creek 51, Colleton County 48

Beaufort 71, Beaufort Academy 35

Ben Lippen 59, Northside Christian 37

Brookland-Cayce 62, Newberry 49

C.E. Murray 74, Crestwood 73

Carolina Forest 83, North Myrtle Beach 76

Catawba Ridge 52, Nation Ford 41

Cathedral Academy 57, St. John’s Christian Academy 46

Central 67, McBee 36

Chapin 50, Irmo 44

Chesnee 29, Broome 23

Conway 53, Myrtle Beach 40

Darlington 90, Lamar 27

Fort Dorchester 48, Cane Bay 39

Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 55, Easley HomeSchool 36

High Point Academy 51, Blue Ridge 41

Johnsonville 92, Aynor 41

Lake City 61, East Clarendon 39

Lake Pointe Academy 34, Mountain View Christian Academy 1

Marlboro County 51, Hartsville 48

Mauldin 61, Wade Hampton (G) 46

Patrick Henry Academy 56, Thomas Heyward Academy 46

River Bluff 55, North Augusta 44

Silver Bluff 67, Williston-Elko 61

Socastee 47, Georgetown 41

Southside Christian 57, Oakbrook Prep 54

Spartanburg Christian 91, Union County 45

Sumter 50, Westwood 48

Waccamaw 57, Andrews 42

West Florence 76, Lakewood 53

Woodmont 64, Berea 63

Woodruff 69, Boiling Springs 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 64, White Knoll 53

Aiken 46, Greenwood 42

Augusta Christian, Ga. 55, Fox Creek 33

Battery Creek 41, Colleton County 32

Beaufort 49, Beaufort Academy 44

Berkeley 62, R.B. Stall 52

Burke 56, Academic Magnet 5

Camden 93, North Central 17

Cathedral Academy 63, St. John’s Christian Academy 34

Chesnee 29, Broome 23

Crestwood 50, C.E. Murray 28

Dreher 67, Dutch Fork 56

Easley 63, Liberty 29

East Clarendon 52, Lake City 24

Edisto 41, Allendale-Fairfax 25

Fort Dorchester 48, Cane Bay 46

Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 48, Easley HomeSchool 34

Irmo 64, Chapin 32

J.L. Mann 67, Dorman 45

James Island 35, Timberland 31

Marlboro County 56, Hartsville 50

Mauldin 53, Wade Hampton (G) 38

McBee 61, Central 30

North Augusta 57, River Bluff 28

North Charleston 49, Baptist Hill 9

North Myrtle Beach 37, Carolina Forest 36

Rock Hill 53, South Pointe 47

Silver Bluff 50, Williston-Elko 5

Southside Christian 63, Oakbrook Prep 47

Spring Valley 51, Richland Northeast 16

Summerville 44, Wando 25

Sumter 47, Westwood 33

T.L. Hanna 48, Belton-Honea Path 33

Woodruff 50, Boiling Springs 19

