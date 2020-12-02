Tuesday high school basketball

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 61, White Knoll 52
Aiken 72, Greenwood 71
Battery Creek 51, Colleton County 48
Beaufort 71, Beaufort Academy 35
Ben Lippen 59, Northside Christian 37
Brookland-Cayce 62, Newberry 49
C.E. Murray 74, Crestwood 73
Carolina Forest 83, North Myrtle Beach 76
Catawba Ridge 52, Nation Ford 41
Cathedral Academy 57, St. John’s Christian Academy 46
Central 67, McBee 36
Chapin 50, Irmo 44
Chesnee 29, Broome 23
Conway 53, Myrtle Beach 40
Darlington 90, Lamar 27
Fort Dorchester 48, Cane Bay 39
Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 55, Easley HomeSchool 36
High Point Academy 51, Blue Ridge 41
Johnsonville 92, Aynor 41
Lake City 61, East Clarendon 39
Lake Pointe Academy 34, Mountain View Christian Academy 1
Marlboro County 51, Hartsville 48
Mauldin 61, Wade Hampton (G) 46
Patrick Henry Academy 56, Thomas Heyward Academy 46
River Bluff 55, North Augusta 44
Silver Bluff 67, Williston-Elko 61
Socastee 47, Georgetown 41
Southside Christian 57, Oakbrook Prep 54
Spartanburg Christian 91, Union County 45
Sumter 50, Westwood 48
Waccamaw 57, Andrews 42
West Florence 76, Lakewood 53
Woodmont 64, Berea 63
Woodruff 69, Boiling Springs 66
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 64, White Knoll 53
Aiken 46, Greenwood 42
Augusta Christian, Ga. 55, Fox Creek 33
Battery Creek 41, Colleton County 32
Beaufort 49, Beaufort Academy 44
Berkeley 62, R.B. Stall 52
Burke 56, Academic Magnet 5
Camden 93, North Central 17
Cathedral Academy 63, St. John’s Christian Academy 34
Chesnee 29, Broome 23
Crestwood 50, C.E. Murray 28
Dreher 67, Dutch Fork 56
Easley 63, Liberty 29
East Clarendon 52, Lake City 24
Edisto 41, Allendale-Fairfax 25
Fort Dorchester 48, Cane Bay 46
Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 48, Easley HomeSchool 34
Irmo 64, Chapin 32
J.L. Mann 67, Dorman 45
James Island 35, Timberland 31
Marlboro County 56, Hartsville 50
Mauldin 53, Wade Hampton (G) 38
McBee 61, Central 30
North Augusta 57, River Bluff 28
North Charleston 49, Baptist Hill 9
North Myrtle Beach 37, Carolina Forest 36
Rock Hill 53, South Pointe 47
Silver Bluff 50, Williston-Elko 5
Southside Christian 63, Oakbrook Prep 47
Spring Valley 51, Richland Northeast 16
Summerville 44, Wando 25
Sumter 47, Westwood 33
T.L. Hanna 48, Belton-Honea Path 33
Woodruff 50, Boiling Springs 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
