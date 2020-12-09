Tuesday high school basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Battery Creek 69, Colleton County 56

Carvers Bay 49, Conway 37

Chapin 59, Brookland-Cayce 44

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 67, Catawba Ridge 42

Chesnee 57, Blacksburg 48

Columbia 75, Dreher 59

Cross Creek, Ga. 59, Aiken 36

Dorman 67, James F. Byrnes 64

Dutch Fork 49, Lower Richland 45

Easley 60, Seneca 45

Gaffney 67, Berea 57

Greer 64, Chapman 54

Johnsonville 58, St. James 57

Myrtle Beach 71, Darlington 68

Northwestern 49, Clover 43

Oakbrook Prep 65, Greenville Hurricanes 46

Patrick Henry Academy 61, Thomas Heyward Academy 34

Ridge View 56, Northwood Academy 23

Rock Hill 62, Nation Ford 42

Swansea 61, Pelion 36

Wren 66, Powdersville 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Battery Creek 54, Colleton County 25

Blacksburg 65, Chesnee 50

Catawba Ridge 45, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 34

Chapin 61, Brookland-Cayce 16

Clover 61, Northwestern 21

Easley 63, Seneca 47

Fairfield Central 28, Richland Northeast 23

Florence Christian 61, Dillon Christian 25

Franklin County, Ga. 56, Walhalla 37

Gaffney 61, Berea 30

Greenwood 56, Midland Valley 41

Greer 93, Chapman 45

James F. Byrnes 59, Dorman 55

Lower Richland 49, A.C. Flora 41

Marion 59, Carolina Forest 47

Military Magnet Academy 54, Philip Simmons 42

Newberry Academy 60, Cambridge Academy 36

Palmetto Scholars Academy 46, Lowcountry Wildcats 31

Patrick Henry Academy 52, Thomas Heyward Academy 14

Rock Hill 47, Nation Ford 33

South Aiken 50, Silver Bluff 45

Summerville 56, Cane Bay 42

Union County 66, Chester 55

Waccamaw 43, Andrews 29

Wren 45, Powdersville 39

