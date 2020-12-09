Tuesday high school basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL
Battery Creek 69, Colleton County 56
Carvers Bay 49, Conway 37
Chapin 59, Brookland-Cayce 44
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 67, Catawba Ridge 42
Chesnee 57, Blacksburg 48
Columbia 75, Dreher 59
Cross Creek, Ga. 59, Aiken 36
Dorman 67, James F. Byrnes 64
Dutch Fork 49, Lower Richland 45
Easley 60, Seneca 45
Gaffney 67, Berea 57
Greer 64, Chapman 54
Johnsonville 58, St. James 57
Myrtle Beach 71, Darlington 68
Northwestern 49, Clover 43
Oakbrook Prep 65, Greenville Hurricanes 46
Patrick Henry Academy 61, Thomas Heyward Academy 34
Ridge View 56, Northwood Academy 23
Rock Hill 62, Nation Ford 42
Swansea 61, Pelion 36
Wren 66, Powdersville 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Battery Creek 54, Colleton County 25
Blacksburg 65, Chesnee 50
Catawba Ridge 45, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 34
Chapin 61, Brookland-Cayce 16
Clover 61, Northwestern 21
Easley 63, Seneca 47
Fairfield Central 28, Richland Northeast 23
Florence Christian 61, Dillon Christian 25
Franklin County, Ga. 56, Walhalla 37
Gaffney 61, Berea 30
Greenwood 56, Midland Valley 41
Greer 93, Chapman 45
James F. Byrnes 59, Dorman 55
Lower Richland 49, A.C. Flora 41
Marion 59, Carolina Forest 47
Military Magnet Academy 54, Philip Simmons 42
Newberry Academy 60, Cambridge Academy 36
Palmetto Scholars Academy 46, Lowcountry Wildcats 31
Patrick Henry Academy 52, Thomas Heyward Academy 14
Rock Hill 47, Nation Ford 33
South Aiken 50, Silver Bluff 45
Summerville 56, Cane Bay 42
Union County 66, Chester 55
Waccamaw 43, Andrews 29
Wren 45, Powdersville 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
