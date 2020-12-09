Tuesday high school basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - The Southside Christian Sabres defeated Lake View 46-6 on Saturday to take home the 1A crown.

Ja'Corey Martin connect with Trey Wagner on a 9-yard touchdown to produce the only points of the first quarter. Charlie Harof added a 2nd quarter score along with two Michael Long field goals and another Martin pass, this time a 36-yarder to Will Young, to make it 33-0 at the break.