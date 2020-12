The Atlantic Coast Conference hired Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips on Monday to be the leagueโ€™s next commissioner, replacing the retiring John Swofford.

Phillips has been Northwesternโ€™s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities. During his tenure the Wildcats have been to nine bowl games and won Big Ten division titles in football; the men's basketball team made its first NCAA tournament appearance; and women's lacrosse won three national titles.