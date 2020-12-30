Tuesday high school basketball

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berkeley 51, Christ Church Episcopal 41

Concord Cannon, N.C. 97, Socastee 60

Dillon Christian 83, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 82

Greenville 65, Emerald 44

Greer 74, Woodmont 59

James F. Byrnes 81, Eastside 58

Milton, Ga. 77, Gray Collegiate Academy 65

Richard Winn Academy 54, Providence HomeSchool 47

Richmond Hill, Ga. 64, Hilton Head Island 54

Westside 60, Berea 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge 74, James F. Byrnes 43

Brashier Middle College 50, Dixie 18

Camden 58, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 43

Chapman 64, Woodruff 40

Richmond Hill, Ga. 44, Hilton Head Island 28

Spartanburg 39, Broome 32

Spartanburg Christian 53, High Point Academy 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories