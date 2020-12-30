Tuesday high school basketball

Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkeley 51, Christ Church Episcopal 41
Concord Cannon, N.C. 97, Socastee 60
Dillon Christian 83, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 82
Greenville 65, Emerald 44
Greer 74, Woodmont 59
James F. Byrnes 81, Eastside 58
Milton, Ga. 77, Gray Collegiate Academy 65
Richard Winn Academy 54, Providence HomeSchool 47
Richmond Hill, Ga. 64, Hilton Head Island 54
Westside 60, Berea 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge 74, James F. Byrnes 43
Brashier Middle College 50, Dixie 18
Camden 58, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 43
Chapman 64, Woodruff 40
Richmond Hill, Ga. 44, Hilton Head Island 28
Spartanburg 39, Broome 32
Spartanburg Christian 53, High Point Academy 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)