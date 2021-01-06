Tuesday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 67, Richard Winn Academy 56

Boiling Springs 55, Nation Ford 44

Brashier Middle College 65, Chesnee 62, OT

Clinton 75, Ninety Six 33

Clover 73, Gaffney 60

D.W. Daniel 70, Pendleton 50

Dorman 66, Wade Hampton (G) 38

Dutch Fork 57, Chapin 50

Eau Claire 53, Saluda 45

Florence Christian 70, Heathwood Hall 58

Fort Mill 59, Lancaster 41

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 84, South Aiken Baptist 23

Greenville 65, Greenwood 53

Greer 81, Eastside 56

Hilton Head Island 69, Colleton County 45

Irmo 50, Richland Northeast 38

James F. Byrnes 74, Riverside 60

Landrum 70, Blacksburg 51

May River 50, Bluffton 40

Orangeburg Prep 50, Thomas Sumter Academy 16

Patrick Henry Academy 67, Clarendon Hall Academy 59

Pinewood Prep 58, Laurence Manning Academy 55

Shannon Forest Christian 60, Oakbrook Prep 52

Silver Bluff 90, South Aiken 48

Southside 73, Berea 68

Spartanburg Christian 77, Greenwood Christian 23

St. Joseph 48, Greer Middle College 46

T.L. Hanna 49, J.L. Mann 47

Travelers Rest 82, Pickens 36

Union Christian Day 82, Victory Christian 42

Walhalla 42, Westside 33

Westwood 58, A.C. Flora 40

Woodmont 65, Hillcrest 49

Wren 80, Seneca 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 55, Midland Valley 51

Blacksburg 60, Landrum 40

Bluffton 35, May River 19

Cambridge Academy 46, Laurens Academy 44

Christ Church Episcopal 67, Abbeville 35

Clinton 47, Ninety Six 29

Clover 71, Gaffney 55

Dorman 63, Spartanburg 44

Dreher 101, Lugoff-Elgin 22

Greer 55, Eastside 27

Hammond 53, Providence HomeSchool 32

Hilton Head Island 38, Colleton County 31

James F. Byrnes 50, Riverside 43

Legion Collegiate 67, Central 25

Nation Ford 42, Boiling Springs 20

Newberry Academy 54, Anderson Christian 17

Patrick Henry Academy 52, Clarendon Hall Academy 7

Richard Winn Academy 59, Andrew Jackson Academy 37

Rock Hill 61, Spring Valley 32

Silver Bluff 43, South Aiken 31

Southside 60, Berea 19

Spartanburg Christian 50, Greenwood Christian 30

St. John’s Christian Academy 53, Holly Hill Academy 48

Travelers Rest 75, Pickens 67

Union Christian Day def. Victory Christian, forfeit

Westwood 58, A.C. Flora 40

Woodmont 48, Hillcrest 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

