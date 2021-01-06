Tuesday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 67, Richard Winn Academy 56
Boiling Springs 55, Nation Ford 44
Brashier Middle College 65, Chesnee 62, OT
Clinton 75, Ninety Six 33
Clover 73, Gaffney 60
D.W. Daniel 70, Pendleton 50
Dorman 66, Wade Hampton (G) 38
Dutch Fork 57, Chapin 50
Eau Claire 53, Saluda 45
Florence Christian 70, Heathwood Hall 58
Fort Mill 59, Lancaster 41
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 84, South Aiken Baptist 23
Greenville 65, Greenwood 53
Greer 81, Eastside 56
Hilton Head Island 69, Colleton County 45
Irmo 50, Richland Northeast 38
James F. Byrnes 74, Riverside 60
Landrum 70, Blacksburg 51
May River 50, Bluffton 40
Orangeburg Prep 50, Thomas Sumter Academy 16
Patrick Henry Academy 67, Clarendon Hall Academy 59
Pinewood Prep 58, Laurence Manning Academy 55
Shannon Forest Christian 60, Oakbrook Prep 52
Silver Bluff 90, South Aiken 48
Southside 73, Berea 68
Spartanburg Christian 77, Greenwood Christian 23
St. Joseph 48, Greer Middle College 46
T.L. Hanna 49, J.L. Mann 47
Travelers Rest 82, Pickens 36
Union Christian Day 82, Victory Christian 42
Walhalla 42, Westside 33
Westwood 58, A.C. Flora 40
Woodmont 65, Hillcrest 49
Wren 80, Seneca 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 55, Midland Valley 51
Blacksburg 60, Landrum 40
Bluffton 35, May River 19
Cambridge Academy 46, Laurens Academy 44
Christ Church Episcopal 67, Abbeville 35
Clinton 47, Ninety Six 29
Clover 71, Gaffney 55
Dorman 63, Spartanburg 44
Dreher 101, Lugoff-Elgin 22
Greer 55, Eastside 27
Hammond 53, Providence HomeSchool 32
Hilton Head Island 38, Colleton County 31
James F. Byrnes 50, Riverside 43
Legion Collegiate 67, Central 25
Nation Ford 42, Boiling Springs 20
Newberry Academy 54, Anderson Christian 17
Patrick Henry Academy 52, Clarendon Hall Academy 7
Richard Winn Academy 59, Andrew Jackson Academy 37
Rock Hill 61, Spring Valley 32
Silver Bluff 43, South Aiken 31
Southside 60, Berea 19
Spartanburg Christian 50, Greenwood Christian 30
St. John’s Christian Academy 53, Holly Hill Academy 48
Travelers Rest 75, Pickens 67
Union Christian Day def. Victory Christian, forfeit
Westwood 58, A.C. Flora 40
Woodmont 48, Hillcrest 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)