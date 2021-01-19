Tuesday high school basketball

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 51, Irmo 45

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 73, Bethune-Bowman 50

Blythewood 70, Rock Hill 41

Brookland-Cayce 57, Fox Creek 45

Chapman 65, Union County 54

Chesnee 68, Greer Middle College 55

Dorman 67, Riverside 51

Hammond 47, Heathwood Hall 32

Hilton Head Island 55, James Island 51

May River 82, Beaufort 56

Newberry 57, Eau Claire 45

North 63, Myrtle Beach 52

North Augusta 71, Midland Valley 42

Patrick Henry Academy 93, Jefferson Davis Academy 55

Spring Valley 40, Northwestern 31

White Knoll 52, River Bluff 49, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 46, Irmo 35

D.W. Daniel 41, West Oak 27

Dorman 61, Riverside 38

May River 37, Beaufort 26

Patrick Henry Academy 68, Jefferson Davis Academy 33

Richard Winn Academy 51, Laurens Academy 34

Rock Hill 43, Blythewood 34

Westwood 72, Dreher 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

