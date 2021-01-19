Tuesday high school basketball

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 51, Irmo 45
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 73, Bethune-Bowman 50
Blythewood 70, Rock Hill 41
Brookland-Cayce 57, Fox Creek 45
Chapman 65, Union County 54
Chesnee 68, Greer Middle College 55
Dorman 67, Riverside 51
Hammond 47, Heathwood Hall 32
Hilton Head Island 55, James Island 51
May River 82, Beaufort 56
Newberry 57, Eau Claire 45
North 63, Myrtle Beach 52
North Augusta 71, Midland Valley 42
Patrick Henry Academy 93, Jefferson Davis Academy 55
Spring Valley 40, Northwestern 31
White Knoll 52, River Bluff 49, OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 46, Irmo 35
D.W. Daniel 41, West Oak 27
Dorman 61, Riverside 38
May River 37, Beaufort 26
Patrick Henry Academy 68, Jefferson Davis Academy 33
Richard Winn Academy 51, Laurens Academy 34
Rock Hill 43, Blythewood 34
Westwood 72, Dreher 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
