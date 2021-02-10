Tuesday High School Basketball

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrew Jackson Academy 72, Patrick Henry Academy 59

Chapman 71, Broome 66

Clover 55, Nation Ford 47

Dorman 53, Riverside 38

Hartsville 57, Wilson 55

Hillcrest 58, Boiling Springs 53

Laurence Manning Academy 58, Florence Christian 52

Marion 66, Kingstree 40

Myrtle Beach 44, South Florence 43

North Myrtle Beach 54, Darlington 47

Northside Christian 41, Calhoun Academy 40

South Pointe 49, Lancaster 47

St. John’s Christian Academy 67, Cathedral Academy 33

Strom Thurmond 58, Fox Creek 50

Union County 49, Emerald 48

Woodruff 68, Clinton 44

-GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 70, Airport 59

Augusta Christian, Ga. 49, Ben Lippen 43

Calhoun Falls 62, Whitmire 48

Camden 50, Irmo 47

Cardinal Newman 69, Heathwood Hall 33

Chapman 71, Broome 66

Clover 45, Nation Ford 28

Dorman 55, Riverside 36

Easley 58, Travelers Rest 54

Florence Christian 55, Laurence Manning Academy 33

Fox Creek 35, Strom Thurmond 22

Greenville 54, Christ Church Episcopal 41

Greenwood Christian 42, Shannon Forest Christian 26

Hillcrest 58, Boiling Springs 53

Indian Land 31, York Comprehensive 28

Landrum 52, St. Joseph 34

Low Country Prep 52, Charleston Collegiate 25

North Augusta 44, South Aiken 7

Northwood Academy 56, Hammond 40

Patrick Henry Academy 69, Andrew Jackson Academy 43

South Pointe 80, Lancaster 12

Trinity Byrnes School 65, Wilson Hall 43

Woodruff 49, Clinton 40

__

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

