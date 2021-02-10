Tuesday High School Basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson Academy 72, Patrick Henry Academy 59
Chapman 71, Broome 66
Clover 55, Nation Ford 47
Dorman 53, Riverside 38
Hartsville 57, Wilson 55
Hillcrest 58, Boiling Springs 53
Laurence Manning Academy 58, Florence Christian 52
Marion 66, Kingstree 40
Myrtle Beach 44, South Florence 43
North Myrtle Beach 54, Darlington 47
Northside Christian 41, Calhoun Academy 40
South Pointe 49, Lancaster 47
St. John’s Christian Academy 67, Cathedral Academy 33
Strom Thurmond 58, Fox Creek 50
Union County 49, Emerald 48
Woodruff 68, Clinton 44
-GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 70, Airport 59
Augusta Christian, Ga. 49, Ben Lippen 43
Calhoun Falls 62, Whitmire 48
Camden 50, Irmo 47
Cardinal Newman 69, Heathwood Hall 33
Chapman 71, Broome 66
Clover 45, Nation Ford 28
Dorman 55, Riverside 36
Easley 58, Travelers Rest 54
Florence Christian 55, Laurence Manning Academy 33
Fox Creek 35, Strom Thurmond 22
Greenville 54, Christ Church Episcopal 41
Greenwood Christian 42, Shannon Forest Christian 26
Hillcrest 58, Boiling Springs 53
Indian Land 31, York Comprehensive 28
Landrum 52, St. Joseph 34
Low Country Prep 52, Charleston Collegiate 25
North Augusta 44, South Aiken 7
Northwood Academy 56, Hammond 40
Patrick Henry Academy 69, Andrew Jackson Academy 43
South Pointe 80, Lancaster 12
Trinity Byrnes School 65, Wilson Hall 43
Woodruff 49, Clinton 40

