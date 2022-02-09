Tuesday high school basketball

The Dorman and Mauldin boys wrapped-up region titles with victories Tuesday night.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 69, Lugoff-Elgin 49

Andrew Jackson 66, Central 51

Augusta Christian, Ga. 72, Heathwood Hall 28

Beaufort 67, Colleton County 44

Berea 83, Palmetto 54

Bishop England 46, Hanahan 40

Blue Ridge 53, Southside 52

Boiling Springs 62, Clover 51

Brashier Middle College 57, Blacksburg 51

C.A. Johnson 58, McBee 34

Calhoun County 80, Denmark-Olar 58

Carolina Forest 67, St. James 50

Christ Church Episcopal 78, Greenville Technical Charter 16

Clarendon Hall Academy 66, Patrick Henry Academy 59

Darlington 40, Hartsville 35

Dorman 66, James F. Byrnes 58

Fort Mill 62, Gaffney 32

Great Falls 72, Lewisville 30

Greenville 61, Greenwood 27

Hilton Head Christian Academy 57, John Paul II 33

Hilton Head Prep 72, Beaufort Academy 54

Irmo 74, Westwood 66

James Island 47, Bluffton 31

Landrum 58, St. Joseph 44

Lexington 47, Dutch Fork 44

Marlboro County 54, Lake City 50

Mauldin 71, Woodmont 49

Northside Christian 69, Robert E. Lee Academy 27

Oakbrook Prep 71, Upstate 47

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 72, Academic Magnet 37

Philip Simmons 60, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 30

Porter-Gaud 64, Hammond 38

Ridge View 78, Rock Hill 52

Spartanburg Christian 48, Spartanburg Day 40

Summerville Faith Christian def. Cathedral Academy, forfeit

Thomas Heyward Academy 62, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 29

Trinity Byrnes School 63, Laurence Manning Academy 60

Wagener-Salley 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 54

West Florence 72, South Florence 55

Westside 64, Walhalla 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 51, Fort Dorchester 38

Beaufort 47, Colleton County 43

Berea 83, Palmetto 54

Bishop England 71, Hanahan 31

Blacksburg 52, Brashier Middle College 19

Blue Ridge 49, Southside 38

Bluffton 42, James Island 31

Camden 65, Crestwood 30

Carolina Forest 29, St. James 26

Catawba Ridge 63, Indian Land 37

Cathedral Academy 59, Orangeburg Prep 52

Chapman 70, Broome 47

Clover 37, Boiling Springs 27

Crescent 43, Ninety Six 42

Darlington 45, Hartsville 37

Denmark-Olar 56, Calhoun County 40

Dorman 73, James F. Byrnes 63

Dreher 75, Richland Northeast 28

Emerald 73, Union County 25

Florence Christian 46, Wilson Hall 29

Greenville 59, Greenwood 38

Greenwood Christian 38, Shannon Forest Christian 36

Hammond 54, Porter-Gaud 44

Heathwood Hall 69, Augusta Christian, Ga. 54

Hilton Head Prep 75, Beaufort Academy 46

J.L. Mann 61, Hillcrest 33

Landrum 73, St. Joseph 33

Legion Collegiate 58, Carmel Christian, N.C. 41

Lewisville 43, Great Falls 34

Lexington 55, Dutch Fork 40

Lower Richland 61, Fairfield Central 35

Mauldin 45, Woodmont 33

May River 34, Lucy G. Beckham 33

Mid-Carolina 53, Chester 14

Military Magnet Academy 102, Palmetto Scholars Academy 29

North Augusta 49, Airport 26

Northwestern 64, Nation Ford 37

Patrick Henry Academy 55, Clarendon Hall Academy 17

Philip Simmons 49, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 32

River Bluff 31, Chapin 24

Rock Hill 62, Ridge View 26

South Aiken 28, Midland Valley 27

Sumter 60, Conway 14

Thomas Heyward Academy 43, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 35

Timberland 50, Woodland 35

Wagener-Salley 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 54

Westwood 66, Irmo 38

