Tuesday high school basketball

The Dorman and Mauldin boys wrapped-up region titles with victories Tuesday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 69, Lugoff-Elgin 49
Andrew Jackson 66, Central 51
Augusta Christian, Ga. 72, Heathwood Hall 28
Beaufort 67, Colleton County 44
Berea 83, Palmetto 54
Bishop England 46, Hanahan 40
Blue Ridge 53, Southside 52
Boiling Springs 62, Clover 51
Brashier Middle College 57, Blacksburg 51
C.A. Johnson 58, McBee 34
Calhoun County 80, Denmark-Olar 58
Carolina Forest 67, St. James 50
Christ Church Episcopal 78, Greenville Technical Charter 16
Clarendon Hall Academy 66, Patrick Henry Academy 59
Darlington 40, Hartsville 35
Dorman 66, James F. Byrnes 58
Fort Mill 62, Gaffney 32
Great Falls 72, Lewisville 30
Greenville 61, Greenwood 27
Hilton Head Christian Academy 57, John Paul II 33
Hilton Head Prep 72, Beaufort Academy 54
Irmo 74, Westwood 66
James Island 47, Bluffton 31
Landrum 58, St. Joseph 44
Lexington 47, Dutch Fork 44
Marlboro County 54, Lake City 50
Mauldin 71, Woodmont 49
Northside Christian 69, Robert E. Lee Academy 27
Oakbrook Prep 71, Upstate 47
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 72, Academic Magnet 37
Philip Simmons 60, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 30
Porter-Gaud 64, Hammond 38
Ridge View 78, Rock Hill 52
Spartanburg Christian 48, Spartanburg Day 40
Summerville Faith Christian def. Cathedral Academy, forfeit
Thomas Heyward Academy 62, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 29
Trinity Byrnes School 63, Laurence Manning Academy 60
Wagener-Salley 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 54
West Florence 72, South Florence 55
Westside 64, Walhalla 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 51, Fort Dorchester 38
Beaufort 47, Colleton County 43
Berea 83, Palmetto 54
Bishop England 71, Hanahan 31
Blacksburg 52, Brashier Middle College 19
Blue Ridge 49, Southside 38
Bluffton 42, James Island 31
Camden 65, Crestwood 30
Carolina Forest 29, St. James 26
Catawba Ridge 63, Indian Land 37
Cathedral Academy 59, Orangeburg Prep 52
Chapman 70, Broome 47
Clover 37, Boiling Springs 27
Crescent 43, Ninety Six 42
Darlington 45, Hartsville 37
Denmark-Olar 56, Calhoun County 40
Dorman 73, James F. Byrnes 63
Dreher 75, Richland Northeast 28
Emerald 73, Union County 25
Florence Christian 46, Wilson Hall 29
Greenville 59, Greenwood 38
Greenwood Christian 38, Shannon Forest Christian 36
Hammond 54, Porter-Gaud 44
Heathwood Hall 69, Augusta Christian, Ga. 54
Hilton Head Prep 75, Beaufort Academy 46
J.L. Mann 61, Hillcrest 33
Landrum 73, St. Joseph 33
Legion Collegiate 58, Carmel Christian, N.C. 41
Lewisville 43, Great Falls 34
Lexington 55, Dutch Fork 40
Lower Richland 61, Fairfield Central 35
Mauldin 45, Woodmont 33
May River 34, Lucy G. Beckham 33
Mid-Carolina 53, Chester 14
Military Magnet Academy 102, Palmetto Scholars Academy 29
North Augusta 49, Airport 26
Northwestern 64, Nation Ford 37
Patrick Henry Academy 55, Clarendon Hall Academy 17
Philip Simmons 49, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 32
River Bluff 31, Chapin 24
Rock Hill 62, Ridge View 26
South Aiken 28, Midland Valley 27
Sumter 60, Conway 14
Thomas Heyward Academy 43, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 35
Timberland 50, Woodland 35
Wagener-Salley 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 54
Westwood 66, Irmo 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)