BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Abbeville 96, Ninety Six 44
Baptist Hill 79, Military Magnet Academy 55
Beaufort 72, North Charleston 67
Bluffton 55, Colleton County 53
Blythewood 47, Clover 46
Boiling Springs 67, Gaffney 55
Brookland-Cayce 72, Gilbert 45
Broome 63, Carolina High and Academy 37
Calhoun Falls 63, Dixie 40
Cathedral Academy 55, Dorchester Academy 36
Central 56, York Prep 49
Chesnee 73, Liberty 45
Christ Church Episcopal 51, St. Joseph 30
Dorman 72, James F. Byrnes 66
Dutch Fork 52, Chapin 37
First Baptist 63, Hilton Head Prep 58
Fox Creek 56, Batesburg-Leesville 47
Goose Creek 57, Cane Bay 47
Greenville 68, Easley 44
Greenwood 53, Pickens 39
Greer Middle College 69, Blacksburg 45
Hammond 50, Heathwood Hall 34
High Point Academy 45, Southside Christian 43
Hilton Head Christian Academy 55, Northwood Academy 48
Hilton Head Island 43, May River 38
James Island 56, Lucy G. Beckham 54
Jefferson Davis Academy 69, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 24
Lake City 59, Marlboro County 53
Lancaster 65, Catawba Ridge 61
Landrum 73, Greenville Technical Charter 51
Lexington 82, White Knoll 45
Lower Richland 59, Swansea 31
Manning 67, Dillon 60
Marion 60, Lee Central 51
Marlboro Academy 54, Robert E. Lee Academy 45
Midland Valley 61, South Aiken 45
Northside Christian 60, Sumter Christian 36
Northwestern 68, York Comprehensive 38
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 79, Bishop England 50
Palmetto 57, Fountain Inn 48
Patrick Henry Academy 95, Colleton Prep 60
Philip Simmons 76, Hanahan 47
Pinewood Prep 56, Laurence Manning Academy 44
Richard Winn Academy 25, W. Wyman King Academy 22
Scott’s Branch 61, Carvers Bay 31
Spartanburg Christian 73, Oakbrook Prep 59
Summerville 94, West Ashley 69
T.L. Hanna 71, Hillcrest 47
Union County 63, Emerald 50
Waccamaw 39, Aynor 20
Wagener-Salley 69, Ridge Spring-Monetta 52
Walhalla 53, Seneca 47
Westside 79, Berea 52
Williston-Elko 55, Blackville-Hilda 48
Woodland 58, Wade Hampton (H) 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Blacksburg 42, Greer Middle College 22
Bluffton 36, Colleton County 17
Bridges 45, Royal Live Oaks Academy 7
Camden 71, Crestwood 37
Cane Bay 46, Goose Creek 29
Carvers Bay 50, Scott’s Branch 33
Catawba Ridge 64, Lancaster 43
Clover 42, Blythewood 36
Cross 36, St. John’s 35
Denmark-Olar 73, Calhoun County 12
Dutch Fork 76, Chapin 22
Easley 42, Greenville 30
First Baptist 65, Hilton Head Prep 33
Florence Christian 37, Wilson Hall 30
Fountain Inn 61, Palmetto 41
Gaffney 75, Boiling Springs 49
Gilbert 50, Brookland-Cayce 24
Green Sea Floyds 37, Hannah-Pamplico 32
Heathwood Hall 66, Hammond 45
Hilton Head Island 42, May River 33
King’s Academy 47, Thomas Sumter Academy 36
Kingstree 31, Andrews 28
Lakewood 50, Darlington 34
Landrum 49, Greenville Technical Charter 32
Latta 53, Lamar 45
Lexington 68, White Knoll 27
Liberty 31, Chesnee 27
Lucy G. Beckham 30, James Island 28
Manning 44, Dillon 40
Mauldin 53, J.L. Mann 20
Mid-Carolina 55, Newberry 47
Military Magnet Academy 74, Baptist Hill 7
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 39, Bishop England 35
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Dreher 37
Palmetto Scholars Academy 38, Lowcountry Leadership 35
Patrick Henry Academy 53, Colleton Prep 25
Philip Simmons 76, Hanahan 47
R.B. Stall 63, Fort Dorchester 58
Richard Winn Academy 28, W. Wyman King Academy 7
South Pointe 57, Indian Land 24
Southside 79, Belton-Honea Path 15
Spartanburg Christian 32, Oakbrook Prep 28
Summerville 42, West Ashley 9
W.J. Keenan 57, Gray Collegiate Academy 48
