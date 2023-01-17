BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Abbeville 96, Ninety Six 44

Baptist Hill 79, Military Magnet Academy 55

Beaufort 72, North Charleston 67

Bluffton 55, Colleton County 53

Blythewood 47, Clover 46

Boiling Springs 67, Gaffney 55

Brookland-Cayce 72, Gilbert 45

Broome 63, Carolina High and Academy 37

Calhoun Falls 63, Dixie 40

Cathedral Academy 55, Dorchester Academy 36

Central 56, York Prep 49

Chesnee 73, Liberty 45

Christ Church Episcopal 51, St. Joseph 30

Dorman 72, James F. Byrnes 66

Dutch Fork 52, Chapin 37

First Baptist 63, Hilton Head Prep 58

Fox Creek 56, Batesburg-Leesville 47

Goose Creek 57, Cane Bay 47

Greenville 68, Easley 44

Greenwood 53, Pickens 39

Greer Middle College 69, Blacksburg 45

Hammond 50, Heathwood Hall 34

High Point Academy 45, Southside Christian 43

Hilton Head Christian Academy 55, Northwood Academy 48

Hilton Head Island 43, May River 38

James Island 56, Lucy G. Beckham 54

Jefferson Davis Academy 69, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 24

Lake City 59, Marlboro County 53

Lancaster 65, Catawba Ridge 61

Landrum 73, Greenville Technical Charter 51

Lexington 82, White Knoll 45

Lower Richland 59, Swansea 31

Manning 67, Dillon 60

Marion 60, Lee Central 51

Marlboro Academy 54, Robert E. Lee Academy 45

Midland Valley 61, South Aiken 45

Northside Christian 60, Sumter Christian 36

Northwestern 68, York Comprehensive 38

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 79, Bishop England 50

Palmetto 57, Fountain Inn 48

Patrick Henry Academy 95, Colleton Prep 60

Philip Simmons 76, Hanahan 47

Pinewood Prep 56, Laurence Manning Academy 44

Richard Winn Academy 25, W. Wyman King Academy 22

Scott’s Branch 61, Carvers Bay 31

Spartanburg Christian 73, Oakbrook Prep 59

Summerville 94, West Ashley 69

T.L. Hanna 71, Hillcrest 47

Union County 63, Emerald 50

Waccamaw 39, Aynor 20

Wagener-Salley 69, Ridge Spring-Monetta 52

Walhalla 53, Seneca 47

Westside 79, Berea 52

Williston-Elko 55, Blackville-Hilda 48

Woodland 58, Wade Hampton (H) 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Blacksburg 42, Greer Middle College 22

Bluffton 36, Colleton County 17

Bridges 45, Royal Live Oaks Academy 7

Camden 71, Crestwood 37

Cane Bay 46, Goose Creek 29

Carvers Bay 50, Scott’s Branch 33

Catawba Ridge 64, Lancaster 43

Clover 42, Blythewood 36

Cross 36, St. John’s 35

Denmark-Olar 73, Calhoun County 12

Dutch Fork 76, Chapin 22

Easley 42, Greenville 30

First Baptist 65, Hilton Head Prep 33

Florence Christian 37, Wilson Hall 30

Fountain Inn 61, Palmetto 41

Gaffney 75, Boiling Springs 49

Gilbert 50, Brookland-Cayce 24

Green Sea Floyds 37, Hannah-Pamplico 32

Heathwood Hall 66, Hammond 45

Hilton Head Island 42, May River 33

King’s Academy 47, Thomas Sumter Academy 36

Kingstree 31, Andrews 28

Lakewood 50, Darlington 34

Landrum 49, Greenville Technical Charter 32

Latta 53, Lamar 45

Lexington 68, White Knoll 27

Liberty 31, Chesnee 27

Lucy G. Beckham 30, James Island 28

Manning 44, Dillon 40

Mauldin 53, J.L. Mann 20

Mid-Carolina 55, Newberry 47

Military Magnet Academy 74, Baptist Hill 7

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 39, Bishop England 35

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Dreher 37

Palmetto Scholars Academy 38, Lowcountry Leadership 35

Patrick Henry Academy 53, Colleton Prep 25

Philip Simmons 76, Hanahan 47

R.B. Stall 63, Fort Dorchester 58

Richard Winn Academy 28, W. Wyman King Academy 7

South Pointe 57, Indian Land 24

Southside 79, Belton-Honea Path 15

Spartanburg Christian 32, Oakbrook Prep 28

Summerville 42, West Ashley 9

W.J. Keenan 57, Gray Collegiate Academy 48

