BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 47, Ridge View 43
Academic Magnet 53, Timberland 41
Aiken 57, Airport 51
Baptist Hill 65, Charleston Charter 44
Beaufort 48, Philip Simmons 35
Ben Lippen 67, Hammond 55
Berea 56, Easley 43
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 64, Thomas Heyward Academy 46
Bishop England 54, Lake Marion 19
Blacksburg 55, Chesnee 52
Blythewood 60, Spring Valley 58
Burke 62, Cross 38
Calhoun Falls 72, Ware Shoals 69
Camden 56, Lakewood 51
Carolina High and Academy 69, Chapman 54
Catawba Ridge 62, Northwestern 47
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 74, Carolina Academy 41
Clinton 57, Union County 49
Conway 54, St. James 37
Denmark-Olar 64, Ridge Spring-Monetta 48
Dorman 79, Spartanburg 47
First Baptist 73, Trinity Byrnes School 33
Fort Mill 65, Nation Ford 56
Goose Creek 88, Stratford 33
Greenville 70, Pickens 30
Greer Middle College 55, Greenville Technical Charter 41
Heathwood Hall 45, Wilson Hall 44
High Point Academy 69, Laurens 61
James Island 60, Colleton County 51
Jefferson Davis Academy 66, Colleton Prep 20
Johnsonville 74, Hemingway 49
Kingstree 63, Lee Central 52
Lake View 58, Hannah-Pamplico 57
Lamar 68, Green Sea Floyds 63
Lancaster 63, Indian Land 53
Landrum 80, Liberty 59
Lexington 66, Dutch Fork 37
Loris 60, Aynor 32
Low Country Prep 55, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 32
Lower Richland 51, Dreher 43
Lucy G. Beckham 55, May River 22
Lugoff-Elgin 56, Irmo 50
Manning 63, Waccamaw 60
Marlboro Academy 49, Conway Christian School 39
McCormick 54, Dixie 51
North Augusta 68, South Aiken 54
North Charleston 63, Battery Creek 44
Oakbrook Prep 56, Spartanburg Day 54
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 66, Brookland-Cayce 47
Patrick Henry Academy 66, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 31
Pendleton 60, West Oak 45
Porter-Gaud 79, Palmetto Christian Academy 25
Powdersville 62, Belton-Honea Path 58
Robert E. Lee Academy 71, King’s Academy 47
Rock Hill 54, Clover 49
Scott’s Branch 60, Carvers Bay 40
Silver Bluff 66, Pelion 35
Southside 66, Palmetto 37
Strom Thurmond 66, Fox Creek 45
Summerville 62, Fort Dorchester 44
Summerville Faith Christian 54, Charleston Collegiate 53
W.J. Keenan 71, Columbia 49
Wade Hampton (H) 74, Barnwell 42
West Florence 79, Myrtle Beach 64
Westside 61, Greenwood 54
Westwood 50, Richland Northeast 45
Wilson 37, North Myrtle Beach 23
Woodland 60, Edisto 34
Woodmont 60, Mauldin 47
Wren 80, Fountain Inn 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 45, Airport 29
Andrew Jackson 44, Chesterfield 37
Battery Creek 59, North Charleston 26
Bishop England 49, Lake Marion 30
Blacksburg 52, Chesnee 31
Bluffton 51, Hilton Head Island 26
Blythewood 60, Spring Valley 58
Calhoun County 44, Wagener-Salley 29
Cambridge Academy 58, Newberry Academy 14
Camden 75, Lakewood 16
Cane Bay 49, Berkeley 31
Carvers Bay 60, Scott’s Branch 46
Catawba Ridge 44, Northwestern 37
Cheraw 44, Buford 38
Clinton 43, Union County 7
Crescent 51, Seneca 48
Crestwood 54, Lake City 14
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 57, South Aiken Baptist 19
D.W. Daniel 52, Walhalla 48
Darlington 67, Marlboro County 52
Dillon 49, Georgetown 37
Dorchester Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 44
Dorman 66, Spartanburg 48
Dutch Fork 62, Lexington 47
Florence Christian 40, Williamsburg Academy 32
Fort Mill 49, Nation Ford 42
Greenwood Christian 59, Laurens Academy 20
Greer Middle College 39, Greenville Technical Charter 35
Heathwood Hall 62, Wilson Hall 21
High Point Academy 71, Laurens 34
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51, Blackville-Hilda 34
Irmo 56, Lugoff-Elgin 43
J.L. Mann 61, Hillcrest 38
James F. Byrnes 50, Gaffney 49
James Island 38, Colleton County 19
Lamar 52, Green Sea Floyds 14
Landrum 59, Liberty 25
Lee Central 44, Kingstree 17
Lower Richland 61, Dreher 23
Mauldin 60, Woodmont 59
Military Magnet Academy 103, Palmetto Scholars Academy 16
North Augusta 56, South Aiken 26
Northwood Academy 71, Ashley Hall 30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Brookland-Cayce 16
Patrick Henry Academy 56, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 13
Pickens 54, Greenville 28
Powdersville 43, Belton-Honea Path 33
R.B. Stall 67, Ashley Ridge 53
Ridge View 49, A.C. Flora 48
River Bluff 40, Chapin 34
Rock Hill 45, Clover 30
Silver Bluff 60, Pelion 17
South Florence 70, Hartsville 52
South Pointe 79, York Comprehensive 29
Southside Christian 61, Christ Church Episcopal 60
St. John’s 38, Lowcountry Leadership 34
Stratford 45, Goose Creek 25
Summerville 40, Fort Dorchester 27
Sumter 61, Socastee 19
Swansea 43, Gilbert 35
T.L. Hanna 70, Boiling Springs 25
Timberland 64, Academic Magnet 50
Travelers Rest 29, Broome 11
Wade Hampton (G) 64, Eastside 56
West Oak 57, Pendleton 33
Westwood 68, Richland Northeast 25
Williston-Elko 53, North 49
Wilson 37, North Myrtle Beach 23
Woodland 58, Edisto 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)