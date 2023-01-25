BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 47, Ridge View 43

Academic Magnet 53, Timberland 41

Aiken 57, Airport 51

Baptist Hill 65, Charleston Charter 44

Beaufort 48, Philip Simmons 35

Ben Lippen 67, Hammond 55

Berea 56, Easley 43

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 64, Thomas Heyward Academy 46

Bishop England 54, Lake Marion 19

Blacksburg 55, Chesnee 52

Blythewood 60, Spring Valley 58

Burke 62, Cross 38

Calhoun Falls 72, Ware Shoals 69

Camden 56, Lakewood 51

Carolina High and Academy 69, Chapman 54

Catawba Ridge 62, Northwestern 47

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 74, Carolina Academy 41

Clinton 57, Union County 49

Conway 54, St. James 37

Denmark-Olar 64, Ridge Spring-Monetta 48

Dorman 79, Spartanburg 47

First Baptist 73, Trinity Byrnes School 33

Fort Mill 65, Nation Ford 56

Goose Creek 88, Stratford 33

Greenville 70, Pickens 30

Greer Middle College 55, Greenville Technical Charter 41

Heathwood Hall 45, Wilson Hall 44

High Point Academy 69, Laurens 61

James Island 60, Colleton County 51

Jefferson Davis Academy 66, Colleton Prep 20

Johnsonville 74, Hemingway 49

Kingstree 63, Lee Central 52

Lake View 58, Hannah-Pamplico 57

Lamar 68, Green Sea Floyds 63

Lancaster 63, Indian Land 53

Landrum 80, Liberty 59

Lexington 66, Dutch Fork 37

Loris 60, Aynor 32

Low Country Prep 55, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 32

Lower Richland 51, Dreher 43

Lucy G. Beckham 55, May River 22

Lugoff-Elgin 56, Irmo 50

Manning 63, Waccamaw 60

Marlboro Academy 49, Conway Christian School 39

McCormick 54, Dixie 51

North Augusta 68, South Aiken 54

North Charleston 63, Battery Creek 44

Oakbrook Prep 56, Spartanburg Day 54

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 66, Brookland-Cayce 47

Patrick Henry Academy 66, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 31

Pendleton 60, West Oak 45

Porter-Gaud 79, Palmetto Christian Academy 25

Powdersville 62, Belton-Honea Path 58

Robert E. Lee Academy 71, King’s Academy 47

Rock Hill 54, Clover 49

Scott’s Branch 60, Carvers Bay 40

Silver Bluff 66, Pelion 35

Southside 66, Palmetto 37

Strom Thurmond 66, Fox Creek 45

Summerville 62, Fort Dorchester 44

Summerville Faith Christian 54, Charleston Collegiate 53

W.J. Keenan 71, Columbia 49

Wade Hampton (H) 74, Barnwell 42

West Florence 79, Myrtle Beach 64

Westside 61, Greenwood 54

Westwood 50, Richland Northeast 45

Wilson 37, North Myrtle Beach 23

Woodland 60, Edisto 34

Woodmont 60, Mauldin 47

Wren 80, Fountain Inn 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 45, Airport 29

Andrew Jackson 44, Chesterfield 37

Battery Creek 59, North Charleston 26

Bishop England 49, Lake Marion 30

Blacksburg 52, Chesnee 31

Bluffton 51, Hilton Head Island 26

Blythewood 60, Spring Valley 58

Calhoun County 44, Wagener-Salley 29

Cambridge Academy 58, Newberry Academy 14

Camden 75, Lakewood 16

Cane Bay 49, Berkeley 31

Carvers Bay 60, Scott’s Branch 46

Catawba Ridge 44, Northwestern 37

Cheraw 44, Buford 38

Clinton 43, Union County 7

Crescent 51, Seneca 48

Crestwood 54, Lake City 14

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 57, South Aiken Baptist 19

D.W. Daniel 52, Walhalla 48

Darlington 67, Marlboro County 52

Dillon 49, Georgetown 37

Dorchester Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 44

Dorman 66, Spartanburg 48

Dutch Fork 62, Lexington 47

Florence Christian 40, Williamsburg Academy 32

Fort Mill 49, Nation Ford 42

Greenwood Christian 59, Laurens Academy 20

Greer Middle College 39, Greenville Technical Charter 35

Heathwood Hall 62, Wilson Hall 21

High Point Academy 71, Laurens 34

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51, Blackville-Hilda 34

Irmo 56, Lugoff-Elgin 43

J.L. Mann 61, Hillcrest 38

James F. Byrnes 50, Gaffney 49

James Island 38, Colleton County 19

Lamar 52, Green Sea Floyds 14

Landrum 59, Liberty 25

Lee Central 44, Kingstree 17

Lower Richland 61, Dreher 23

Mauldin 60, Woodmont 59

Military Magnet Academy 103, Palmetto Scholars Academy 16

North Augusta 56, South Aiken 26

Northwood Academy 71, Ashley Hall 30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Brookland-Cayce 16

Patrick Henry Academy 56, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 13

Pickens 54, Greenville 28

Powdersville 43, Belton-Honea Path 33

R.B. Stall 67, Ashley Ridge 53

Ridge View 49, A.C. Flora 48

River Bluff 40, Chapin 34

Rock Hill 45, Clover 30

Silver Bluff 60, Pelion 17

South Florence 70, Hartsville 52

South Pointe 79, York Comprehensive 29

Southside Christian 61, Christ Church Episcopal 60

St. John’s 38, Lowcountry Leadership 34

Stratford 45, Goose Creek 25

Summerville 40, Fort Dorchester 27

Sumter 61, Socastee 19

Swansea 43, Gilbert 35

T.L. Hanna 70, Boiling Springs 25

Timberland 64, Academic Magnet 50

Travelers Rest 29, Broome 11

Wade Hampton (G) 64, Eastside 56

West Oak 57, Pendleton 33

Westwood 68, Richland Northeast 25

Williston-Elko 53, North 49

Wilson 37, North Myrtle Beach 23

Woodland 58, Edisto 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)