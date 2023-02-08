Boiling Springs’ Tre Locklear and Riverside’s Luke Workman played their respective games about 30 miles apart Tuesday night but each provided a similar outcome for his team.

Locklear’s leaner in the closing seconds at home against Spartanburg put his team up by one and the Vikings missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer in a 71-70 Bulldogs’ win.

Workman took an inbound pass on the far end of the floor in a 63-63 game with just over six seconds to play at Wade Hampton, dribbled into the front court, and hit a runner near the top of the lane as the buzzer sounded to give the Warriors a 65-63 victory over the Generals, avenging a 61-60 loss on their home floor to Wade Hampton earlier this season.

The Riverside victory creates a three-way tied atop the Region 2-4A standings heading into Friday night’s final regular season games as the Warriors, Greer, and Wade Hampton each stand 5-2.

Riverside plays host to Greer, a team it beat on the road in three overtimes earlier this season. Wade Hampton, which is home against Eastside (3-4 in region play), split its games with Greer during the regular season, creating a variety of tiebreaking possibilities among the three teams with Riverside assured of a region crown and number one seed with a victory Friday.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 41, Lugoff-Elgin 34

Aiken 63, South Aiken 59

Andrew Jackson 56, Central 33

Batesburg-Leesville 44, Pelion 14

Beaufort 62, Hanahan 51

Berea 50, Easley 49

Blythewood 46, Rock Hill 35

Boiling Springs 71, Spartanburg 70

Brookland-Cayce 62, Swansea 28

Calhoun County 80, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40

Carmel Christian, N.C. 100, Comenius 52

Carvers Bay 52, Johnsonville 47

Chapin 79, White Knoll 62

Chapman 74, Broome 72

Chesnee 45, Greenville Technical Charter 41

Conway 44, Sumter 42

D.W. Daniel 83, Crescent 42

Dorman 65, Gaffney 42

Eastside 68, Laurens 49

Goose Creek 60, Wando 36

Great Falls 69, Lewisville 39

Greenville 68, Pickens 23

High Point Academy 67, Brashier Middle College 49

Landrum 69, Greer Middle College 61

Lucy G. Beckham 81, R.B. Stall 58

North Central 76, Chesterfield 58

North Myrtle Beach 49, Myrtle Beach 16

Northside Christian 62, South Pointe Christian 40

Northside Christian 78, Thomas Sumter Academy 51

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 70, Timberland 23

Orangeburg Prep 59, Palmetto Christian Academy 41

Palmetto 63, Powdersville 59

Patrick Henry Academy 66, Beaufort Academy 64

Richland Northeast 54, Ridge View 49

River Bluff 59, Dutch Fork 52

Riverside 65, Wade Hampton (G) 63

Robert E. Lee Academy 78, Conway Christian School 50

Saluda 60, Ninety Six 30

South Florence 55, West Florence 50

Southside 66, Fountain Inn 40

Southside Christian 34, St. Joseph 33

St. James 60, Carolina Forest 55

Strom Thurmond 51, Silver Bluff 41

Summerville Faith Christian 71, Crown Leadership 28

Union County 72, Woodruff 43

Ware Shoals 67, McCormick 65

Westside 65, Greenwood 35

Westwood 63, Irmo 36

Wilson 62, Hartsville 41

Woodville-Tompkins, Ga. 77, Bluffton 44

Wren 69, Belton-Honea Path 19

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 81, Lugoff-Elgin 47

Beaufort 33, Hanahan 30

Beaufort Academy 62, Patrick Henry Academy 46

Bishop England 72, Academic Magnet 32

Blue Ridge 47, Travelers Rest 38

Calhoun Academy 56, St. John’s Christian Academy 18

Calhoun County 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51

Calhoun Falls def. South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind, forfeit

Camden 70, Crestwood 37

Carolina Forest 27, St. James 23

Carvers Bay 63, Johnsonville 7

Catawba Ridge 56, Indian Land 41

Cathedral Academy 63, Clarendon Hall Academy 27

Chapman 54, Broome 44

Chesnee 44, Greenville Technical Charter 40

Clover 46, Fort Mill 36

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 51, Westminster Catawba Christian 32

Dorchester Academy 43, Andrew Jackson Academy 32

Dorman 57, Gaffney 40

Dutch Fork 52, River Bluff 29

East Clarendon 50, Hemingway 43

Eastside 64, Bergen Tech, N.J. 17

Eau Claire 54, Columbia 50

Fort Dorchester 54, West Ashley 38

Greenwood 32, Westside 31

Heathwood Hall 60, Augusta Christian, Ga. 18

Landrum 75, Greer Middle College 37

Legacy 62, Legion Collegiate 47

Lewisville 34, Great Falls 26

Mauldin 68, Hillcrest 24

Mid-Carolina 62, Abbeville 43

Ninety Six 37, Saluda 27

North Augusta 61, Midland Valley 26

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51, Timberland 43

Pee Dee Academy 35, Florence Christian 18

Philip Simmons 56, Battery Creek 28

Pickens 64, Greenville 29

R.B. Stall 64, Lucy G. Beckham 62

Rock Hill def. Blythewood, forfeit

South Florence 76, West Florence 16

South Pointe 49, Northwestern 46

Southside 55, Fountain Inn 31

Spartanburg 48, Boiling Springs 41

Spring Valley 78, Nation Ford 48

Sumter 53, Conway 20

Wade Hampton (G) 61, Riverside 49

Walhalla 74, Pendleton 35

Westwood 63, Irmo 36

Whitmire 50, Dixie 29

Williston-Elko 58, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41

Wilson 66, Hartsville 59

Woodmont 64, T.L. Hanna 51

Woodruff 72, Union County 23

