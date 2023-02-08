Boiling Springs’ Tre Locklear and Riverside’s Luke Workman played their respective games about 30 miles apart Tuesday night but each provided a similar outcome for his team.
Locklear’s leaner in the closing seconds at home against Spartanburg put his team up by one and the Vikings missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer in a 71-70 Bulldogs’ win.
Workman took an inbound pass on the far end of the floor in a 63-63 game with just over six seconds to play at Wade Hampton, dribbled into the front court, and hit a runner near the top of the lane as the buzzer sounded to give the Warriors a 65-63 victory over the Generals, avenging a 61-60 loss on their home floor to Wade Hampton earlier this season.
The Riverside victory creates a three-way tied atop the Region 2-4A standings heading into Friday night’s final regular season games as the Warriors, Greer, and Wade Hampton each stand 5-2.
Riverside plays host to Greer, a team it beat on the road in three overtimes earlier this season. Wade Hampton, which is home against Eastside (3-4 in region play), split its games with Greer during the regular season, creating a variety of tiebreaking possibilities among the three teams with Riverside assured of a region crown and number one seed with a victory Friday.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 41, Lugoff-Elgin 34
Aiken 63, South Aiken 59
Andrew Jackson 56, Central 33
Batesburg-Leesville 44, Pelion 14
Beaufort 62, Hanahan 51
Berea 50, Easley 49
Blythewood 46, Rock Hill 35
Boiling Springs 71, Spartanburg 70
Brookland-Cayce 62, Swansea 28
Calhoun County 80, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40
Carmel Christian, N.C. 100, Comenius 52
Carvers Bay 52, Johnsonville 47
Chapin 79, White Knoll 62
Chapman 74, Broome 72
Chesnee 45, Greenville Technical Charter 41
Conway 44, Sumter 42
D.W. Daniel 83, Crescent 42
Dorman 65, Gaffney 42
Eastside 68, Laurens 49
Goose Creek 60, Wando 36
Great Falls 69, Lewisville 39
Greenville 68, Pickens 23
High Point Academy 67, Brashier Middle College 49
Landrum 69, Greer Middle College 61
Lucy G. Beckham 81, R.B. Stall 58
North Central 76, Chesterfield 58
North Myrtle Beach 49, Myrtle Beach 16
Northside Christian 62, South Pointe Christian 40
Northside Christian 78, Thomas Sumter Academy 51
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 70, Timberland 23
Orangeburg Prep 59, Palmetto Christian Academy 41
Palmetto 63, Powdersville 59
Patrick Henry Academy 66, Beaufort Academy 64
Richland Northeast 54, Ridge View 49
River Bluff 59, Dutch Fork 52
Riverside 65, Wade Hampton (G) 63
Robert E. Lee Academy 78, Conway Christian School 50
Saluda 60, Ninety Six 30
South Florence 55, West Florence 50
Southside 66, Fountain Inn 40
Southside Christian 34, St. Joseph 33
St. James 60, Carolina Forest 55
Strom Thurmond 51, Silver Bluff 41
Summerville Faith Christian 71, Crown Leadership 28
Union County 72, Woodruff 43
Ware Shoals 67, McCormick 65
Westside 65, Greenwood 35
Westwood 63, Irmo 36
Wilson 62, Hartsville 41
Woodville-Tompkins, Ga. 77, Bluffton 44
Wren 69, Belton-Honea Path 19
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 81, Lugoff-Elgin 47
Beaufort 33, Hanahan 30
Beaufort Academy 62, Patrick Henry Academy 46
Bishop England 72, Academic Magnet 32
Blue Ridge 47, Travelers Rest 38
Calhoun Academy 56, St. John’s Christian Academy 18
Calhoun County 65, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51
Calhoun Falls def. South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind, forfeit
Camden 70, Crestwood 37
Carolina Forest 27, St. James 23
Carvers Bay 63, Johnsonville 7
Catawba Ridge 56, Indian Land 41
Cathedral Academy 63, Clarendon Hall Academy 27
Chapman 54, Broome 44
Chesnee 44, Greenville Technical Charter 40
Clover 46, Fort Mill 36
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 51, Westminster Catawba Christian 32
Dorchester Academy 43, Andrew Jackson Academy 32
Dorman 57, Gaffney 40
Dutch Fork 52, River Bluff 29
East Clarendon 50, Hemingway 43
Eastside 64, Bergen Tech, N.J. 17
Eau Claire 54, Columbia 50
Fort Dorchester 54, West Ashley 38
Greenwood 32, Westside 31
Heathwood Hall 60, Augusta Christian, Ga. 18
Landrum 75, Greer Middle College 37
Legacy 62, Legion Collegiate 47
Lewisville 34, Great Falls 26
Mauldin 68, Hillcrest 24
Mid-Carolina 62, Abbeville 43
Ninety Six 37, Saluda 27
North Augusta 61, Midland Valley 26
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51, Timberland 43
Pee Dee Academy 35, Florence Christian 18
Philip Simmons 56, Battery Creek 28
Pickens 64, Greenville 29
R.B. Stall 64, Lucy G. Beckham 62
Rock Hill def. Blythewood, forfeit
South Florence 76, West Florence 16
South Pointe 49, Northwestern 46
Southside 55, Fountain Inn 31
Spartanburg 48, Boiling Springs 41
Spring Valley 78, Nation Ford 48
Sumter 53, Conway 20
Wade Hampton (G) 61, Riverside 49
Walhalla 74, Pendleton 35
Westwood 63, Irmo 36
Whitmire 50, Dixie 29
Williston-Elko 58, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41
Wilson 66, Hartsville 59
Woodmont 64, T.L. Hanna 51
Woodruff 72, Union County 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)