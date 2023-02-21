Quinasia Abercrombie was stellar again for Wade Hampton Tuesday night as the junior scored 35 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in leading the Generals to a 63-46 victory over rival Eastside in the third round of the 4A upper state playoffs.

Wade Hampton improves to 20-5 in defeating the Eagles for the third time in as many meetings this season.

They’ll face North Augusta, which defeated Pickens 49-25 Tuesday night, Friday at 5:30pm at Bob Jones University in the 4A upper state final.

Wren is playing without star post player Riley Stack, lost for the season due to a medical issue, but Raina McGowens continues to lead the way as the junior scored 25 points in the Golden Hurricanes 49-41 win at Blue Ridge in the 3A upper state playoffs. Wren is now 25-5.

They’ll face their Region 2-3A rival Southside, which dismantled visiting Walhalla, 76-58, on its home court.

The Tigers (27-3) got 26 points from Kamari Thompson and 17 from Kamya Hatten and built an 18-point lead at the half en route to a 12th straight win against Palmetto State competition.

Southside and Wren meet at 5:30pm Saturday at Bob Jones.

Christ Church protected its home court in 1A boys play as Jordan Butler led the way in his final home game, a 68-44 win over Calhoun Falls Charter.

The Cavaliers face Great Falls Saturday at 2pm at Bob Jones for the 1A upper State title.